Second Circuit Overturns FTC Ruling Finding 1-800 Contacts’ Agreements Anticompetitive

On June 11, 2021, the Second Circuit overturned the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) decision holding that fourteen agreements entered into between 1-800 Contacts and rival online contact lens sellers restrained competition in auctions for online search advertising keywords in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act. The Second Circuit held that the FTC improperly:

Found the agreements to be inherently suspect.

Concluded that the challenged agreements violated the FTC Act under a rule of reason analysis.

The court vacated the FTC decision, which upheld a prior Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) decision, and ordered the administrative complaint dismissed. For more on the prior decisions, see:

The agreements at issue were primarily trademark litigation settlements between 1-800 Contacts and rival online contact lens sellers. Each included provisions that restricted the parties' abilities to bid in internet search auctions by:

Prohibiting the parties from using the other parties' trademarks, website addresses, and variations of those marks and addresses as search advertising keywords.

In some cases, requiring the parties to use certain negative keywords to prevent their ads from displaying whenever a search includes the other party's trademarks or variations on the trademarks.

As an initial matter, 1-800 Contacts claimed that the settlement agreements were not subject to antitrust scrutiny under FTC v. Actavis, 510 U.S. 136 (2013). The ALJ, the FTC Commissioners who participated in the case, and the Second Circuit all rejected this argument. The Second Circuit relied heavily on its decision in Clorox Co. v. Sterling Winthrop, Inc., 117 F.3d 50, 55-56 (2d Cir. 1997) in its analysis of antitrust claims that implicate trademark rights.

The FTC had determined that the agreements were inherently suspect. If the agreements are inherently suspect, the FTC would not be required to show:

Direct evidence of competitive harm.

Market power.

The Second Circuit, however, rejected this analysis, stating that an agreement is only inherently suspect where:

A casual observer would be able to tell that the agreement would have an anticompetitive effect on customers and markets.

The agreement has no plausible procompetitive, or neutral, effect on competition.

A full rule-of-reason analysis of the challenged agreements is necessary because:

Even a restraint that raises prices may be found to have legitimate procompetitive effects.

The agreements at issue, trademark settlement agreements, could be plausibly thought to have a net procompetitive effect.

Courts do not have sufficient experience with this type of agreement to undergo an abbreviated analysis.

The appellate court found that the rule-of-reason analysis required a three-part, burden-shifting analysis:

The FTC bears the burden of establishing a prima facie case of anticompetitive effects.

1-800 Contacts then has the burden to demonstrate procompetitive effects.

The FTC then has the burden to identify a substantially less restrictive alternative that achieves the same legitimate competitive benefits.

The Second Circuit rejected the FTC's argument that it established direct evidence of an anticompetitive effect of increased prices because:

It did not conduct an empirical analysis of the effect of the agreements on the price of contact lenses in the relevant market.

The evidence presented was theoretical and anecdotal.

In addition, the FTC argued that the agreements caused a second anticompetitive by disrupting information flow and reducing the quality of ads that consumers see. The Second Circuit did not reach the viability of this theory of harm because it held that the FTC was unable to carry its burden at the third step.

1-800 Contacts argued that the agreements are justified by procompetitive effects, including:

Reduced litigation costs.

Protecting trademark rights.

The Second Circuit held that the protection of trademark rights presents a valid procompetitive justification for the agreements and noted that:

Trademark settlement agreements should be presumed to be procompetitive.

Not all trademark agreements have a legitimate procompetitive justification, for example if they are ancillary to an underlying illegal agreement between competitors.

In this case, however, the Second Circuit found no evidence that the agreements were anything other than the result of legitimate business negotiations to protect trademarks. As a result, 1-800 Contacts met its burden under this prong.

The FTC also argued a less restrictive alternative exists to achieve the procompetitive effects. The FTC suggested that the parties could have agreed to require clear disclosure in each search advertisement of the identity of the rival seller rather than prohibit all advertising on trademarked terms.

The Second Circuit rejected this because:

It is not the government's role to second-guess a negotiated trademark agreement merely because of the possibility that an alternative agreement is possible.

The proffered alternative must be substantially less restrictive.

That the FTC has enforced disclosure requirements in the past is not sufficient because the FTC failed to consider:

how the parties might enforce such a requirement;

that it would be challenging for private parties to enforce; or

how the FTC's suggested alternative would impact the parties' ability to protect and enforce their trademarks.

The Second Circuit noted that while the challenged agreements may limit competitors from competing as effectively as they otherwise might absent the agreements, the parties should be allowed significant deference in protecting their trademarks, even if the agreements may cause some harm in the relevant market because:

Forcing the companies to be less aggressive in enforcing their trademarks goes against the procompetitive goals of trademark policy.

The FTC failed to show how the offered alternatives achieve the same legitimate procompetitive benefits as the agreements at issue.

The Second Circuit found that:

1-800 Contacts and the parties to the challenged agreements have a legitimate procompetitive goal of promoting trademark policy.

The challenged agreements merely regulate and promote competition.

The FTC's offered alternatives do not achieve the same procompetitive benefits.

As a result, the court vacated the final order of the FTC and ordered the administrative complaint dismissed.

