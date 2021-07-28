Senate approves union lawyer Wilcox for NLRB seat

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Gwynne Wilcox has represented workers and unions for decades

She is the first Black woman to serve on the five-member board

Senate slated to vote on second NLRB nominee later on Wednesday

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed veteran union lawyer Gwynne Wilcox to a seat on the National Labor Relations Board, making her the first Black woman to serve on the board and pushing the agency closer to a Democratic majority.

The Democrat-led Senate voted 52-47 to approve the nomination of Wilcox, a partner at Levy Ratner in New York. Senators are expected to vote later on Wednesday on President Joe Biden's nomination of another union lawyer, David Prouty, for a second seat on the board.

If Prouty is confirmed Democrats will have a 3-2 advantage on the board, giving them a majority for the first time since 2017 and the power to reverse a series of employer-friendly Trump-era decisions.

The Senate last week voted 51-50 to confirm Jennifer Abruzzo, a career NLRB attorney who more recently worked for the Communication Workers of America union, to serve as the board's general counsel. Biden had fired Trump-era GC Peter Robb on his first day in office in January.

Wilcox has worked on a series of high-profile cases in her decades-long career, including a major recent NLRB case accusing McDonald's of retaliating against franchise workers who participated in an organizing campaign. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden's nomination of Wilcox in May was hailed by the country's largest labor unions, who said her deep experience, including a stint as an NLRB field attorney, makes her uniquely prepared to tackle challenges faced by workers.

But many Republicans, who have criticized the changes Biden has made at the board as showing favoritism to unions over workers, saw her confirmation differently.

At a hearing earlier this month, Republicans on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee raised concerns about the NLRB nominees' union ties and progressive records.

Wilcox at the hearing said that to be effective in representing unions, she had to understand the position of management as well. That experience has taught her how to reach compromise agreements, she said, and equipped her to be a neutral arbiter of NLRB cases.

Wilcox also emphasized her role as a member of the New York City Office of Collective Bargaining, where she decides disputes between city agencies and their employees' unions.

She and Prouty, who is general counsel of New York City service worker union SEIU 32BJ, both told the HELP Committee that they would recuse themselves from matters they worked on that come before the NLRB, and would consult with agency ethics officials on other cases involving former clients and employers.