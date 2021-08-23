Senior DOJ antitrust lawyer heads to Paul Hastings

The Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Michael Murray was principal deputy assistant attorney general for DOJ's antitrust division

(Reuters) - Michael Murray, a senior U.S. Department of Justice antitrust lawyer has joined Paul Hastings as a partner, the firm announced Monday, adding another lawyer to its growing antitrust practice.

Murray spent the last four years in various positions at the DOJ, most recently as principal deputy assistant attorney general for the department’s antitrust division. He will be a part of the firm’s litigation department and be based in Washington D.C.

Murray cited the “new” and “exciting” antitrust environment in the U.S when discussing his reason for moving to private practice. He said Paul Hastings’ antitrust practice is “humming” and “still growing,” and he trusts the vision of the firm.

Paul Hastings also recently added Gary Zanfagna – who spent 20 years at Honeywell International Inc and left when he was chief antitrust counsel – as an antitrust partner in Washington, D.C., in February.

“I'm looking to build a merger-control litigation and cartel practice focused on the areas that I focused on when I was at the Department of Justice,” said Murray. “Those areas include fintech, financial services, technology and digital platforms and related industries.”

One of the landmark cases in Murray’s career was the 2017 FTC v. Qualcomm Inc case, among the largest vertical merger appeals in decades. Murray said the case sat at the “intersection of IP and antitrust.”

“I argued as an amicus on behalf of the executive branch, setting forth our views on the proper relationship between IP and antitrust and refusal to deal claims, and other aspects of the case,” said Murray, who plans on partnering with attorneys in the IP practice at Paul Hastings.

Before moving to the DOJ in 2017, Murray spent three years at Jones Day and before that, three years at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, broken up by a short stint as assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and a year as a law clerk to Associate Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, according to Murray’s LinkedIn page.

"With his significant government experience, both in supervising antitrust investigations and in coordinating with international competition agencies, Michael adds further depth to our global Antitrust and Competition practice. He also brings impressive litigation expertise to the firm from his time in the Antitrust Division and as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office," said Paul Hastings chairman Seth Zachary.

