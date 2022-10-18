Seven-strong Shearman & Sterling team jumps to French law firm Gide

Law firms Shearman & Sterling LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A seven-member employment benefits team has left Shearman & Sterling in Paris to set up a new practice dedicated to employee shareholding at French law firm Gide Loyrette Nouel, the Paris-based firm said Tuesday.

The team is led by the head of Shearman’s European governance and benefits team Sami Toutounji, along with partner Francoise Even.

Employee shareholding as a legal practice has gained “considerable momentum” in the past few years, becoming one of the most important strategic issues for clients, 500-lawyer Gide said in a statement.

The new practice will advise clients on design and roll-out of their employee share ownership plans, as well as on the implementation of their compensation plans, Gide said.

At Shearman, Toutounji has advised clients including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Essilor, Novartis AG, Vivendi SE and Alstom SA, according to an archived bio on the firm’s website.

Even has advised clients including asset-management giant Amundi SA, tire-maker Michelin, French spirit leader Pernod Ricard SA, Saint Gobain SA, Sanofi SA and fuel giant TotalEnergies SA on their employee stock ownership plans inside and outside France.

Gide has 120-partners in 11 offices globally, according to its website.

A Shearman & Sterling spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures.

