Seyfarth adds three partners to two-year-old Seattle office















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded Seyfarth Shaw said Thursday that it has added a trio of lawyers from midsize firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt to its growing Seattle office.

The 900-attorney firm opened its Seattle outpost in 2020 with seven partners and has since added more than 30 attorneys to the location, the firm said.

Michael Herbst and Russel Robertson will be part of the corporate department, and Ryan Dumm will join the litigation department. The new additions will advise clients on real estate matters.

According to Herbst, they were drawn to Seyfarth because of its national footprint. Schwabe Williamson is a regional firm with seven offices in the Pacific Northwest.

Herbst also called the Seattle office “one of the top performing offices in North America for Seyfarth.”

Seyfarth's Seattle managing partners, Denice Tokunaga and Tom Wybenga, said in a joint statement that the corporate and litigation practices are growing in the Pacific Northwest and the group's addition strengthens the firm's plans for the area.

A representative from Schwabe Williamson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

