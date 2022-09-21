Seyfarth class action leader Maatman takes team to Duane Morris

Signage for the law firm Duane Morris is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Prominent employment litigator Gerald Maatman and a team of seven other attorneys from law firm Seyfarth Shaw have left for to rival Duane Morris, their new firm said Wednesday.

Maatman, who served as chair of Seyfarth's complex discrimination litigation/class action practice group, has joined Duane Morris in Chicago as a partner and chair of a new workplace class action group within the firm's employment practice, the 800-lawyer firm said.

The group hire comes a week after Philadelphia-founded Duane Morris said it would absorb labor and employment law firm Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud, whose 18 lawyers are located in Silicon Valley, New York and Philadelphia.

The team of Seyfarth lawyers also includes partners Jennifer Riley, who will serve as vice chair of the new group, and Michael DeMarino.

Seyfarth said in an emailed statement that the firm wishes Maatman and the team well. The firm also said its employment class action team "remains extremely robust."

One other lawyer joining with the team, special counsel Brandon Spurlock, most recently worked as a national manager at Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters. A Thomson Reuters spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Maatman represented Signet Jewelers Ltd unit Sterling Jewelers Inc in a high-profile class action brought in 2008 on behalf of nearly 70,000 female employees who claimed the company favored men in pay and promotions. After protracted litigation and multiple trips to a federal appeals court, Sterling in June agreed to pay $175 million to settle the case.

He also represented sandwich chain Jimmy John’s when it settled a probe by the Illinois attorney general in 2016 into the company’s use of non-compete agreements to bar employees from working for competitors. Jimmy John's agreed to stop enforcing the agreements, which the Illinois AG and worker advocates said were anti-competitive.

In 2014, Maatman helped Kaplan Higher Education Corp defeat a novel lawsuit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the company’s use of credit checks in screening job applicants.

Maatman has been involved in hundreds of other employment-related lawsuits over the last three decades, and has represented Ford Motor Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, Marriott International Inc, staffing firms Adecco Group AG and Kelly Services Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, and a number of McDonald’s franchisees.

Additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner

