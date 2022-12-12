Seyfarth law firm elects N.Y. partner Lorie Almon as next chair

Summary

Seyfarth Shaw said Monday the Chicago-founded law firm has elected Lorie Almon as its first woman chair and managing partner.

Almon, an employment litigator, will take over leadership of the 77-year-old law firm from current chair and managing partner Pete Miller.

She will initially serve as chair-elect alongside Miller, who will step down in the second half of 2023, the firm said. Almon is based in New York.

Almon has served as co-managing partner of Seyfarth's New York office since 2005. She is also a member of its executive and compensation committees and the labor and employment leadership team, the firm said. Seyfarth is known for its large management-side employment practice.

"Seyfarth is defined by its culture of teamwork and collaboration, and I am grateful every day to work with such a collaborative and talented group of attorneys and staff professionals," Almon said in a statement.

A growing number of large U.S. law firms have elected women for top leadership spots in recent years, though female leaders at the biggest firms are still relatively rare.

Miller has served as the firm's managing partner since 2013. He also became chair in 2016, the firm said.

Seyfarth has grown to more than 900 lawyers in 17 offices globally under Miller's tenure, the firm said, adding that its annual revenue exceeds $850 million. In recent years, the firm has opened new outposts in Seattle, Charlotte and Hong Kong.

"Lorie is an exceptional leader and mentor and exemplifies the very best of Seyfarth," Miller said in a statement.

