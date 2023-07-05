Shearman real estate finance partner is latest exit as merger looms

July 5 (Reuters) - Law firm O'Melveny & Myers said Wednesday that it has hired real estate finance lawyer Malcolm Montgomery from Shearman & Sterling, marking at least the fourth Shearman partner to land at a new firm this week.

Montgomery, who is based in New York, was most recently co-head of Shearman's real estate investment trusts (REITs) group and co-head of the hospitality, leisure and gaming group. He previously served for five years as head of the firm's real estate group.

His clients include Citibank, Deutsche Bank, U.S. Bank, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Shorenstein Properties, according to O'Melveny.

The departure comes after Shearman and London-founded law firm Allen & Overy said in May that they plan to merge. The firms' partnerships have not yet voted to approve the combination, which would create a 3,900-lawyer firm with a global combined revenue of about $3.4 billion.

Several other Shearman lawyers have taken jobs at rival firms since the merger plans were announced.

Earlier this week, Ryan Shores joined Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in Washington, D.C., as an antitrust and litigation partner. He rejoined Shearman in 2021 after a stint as associate deputy attorney general and senior advisor for technology industries at the U.S. Department of Justice.

In London, projects and infrastructure partners Ben Shorten and Trinh Chubbock left Shearman for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, their new firm said Monday. Shorten will serve as head of Gibson Dunn's EMEA project finance team. Intellectual property litigator L. Kieran Kieckhefer, in San Francisco, also recently left Shearman for Gibson Dunn.

A Shearman spokesperson in separate statements thanked the departing lawyers for their contributions and wished them well, emphasizing Shearman's strength in their areas of practice.

An Allen & Overy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Montgomery, who previously practiced at O'Melveny prior to joining Shearman as a partner more than 20 years ago, said his decision to return to O'Melveny was not related to Shearman's proposed merger.

Montgomery said his practice has recently focused more on cross-border financing deals, as REITs are looking for growth opportunities outside of the United States. He said he was attracted to Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny's global reach and its investment in a real estate finance practice.















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.