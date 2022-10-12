Shearman & Sterling debuts legal operations unit as law firms expand client offerings

Summary

(Reuters) - Shearman & Sterling said Wednesday it has set up a new service to help corporate law department clients address legal operations challenges, becoming the latest law firm to diversify beyond traditional legal work.

The New York-founded firm is drawing from existing internal teams for the new service, which is being marketed as Legal Operations by Shearman. Shearman said the unit will provide knowledge management, legal technology, business intelligence and other services.

Law firms are increasingly creating new subsidiaries and internal units that focus on areas such as technology, consulting and legal staffing for corporate clients, in part to differentiate their services and compete with alternative legal services providers.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton launched a technology-driven business unit for transactional work in June. Such ventures still appear to be rare among Wall Street firms, but a growing number of other large U.S. and international law firms are investing in the concept.

While 850-lawyer Shearman had already provided aspects of its new service to clients, it is expanding and formalizing the offering to meet growing operational needs for legal departments of all sizes, said Anthony Widdop, Shearman's global director of legal operations.

Many clients are "quite early in their legal operations journey," Widdop said, and the firm's focus is to give strategic advice to companies either setting up or reshaping a legal operations function.

The goal isn't to provide "low-cost or commodity work," he said.

Shearman has internally piloted the offering since January, Widdop said. So far, the firm has worked to shape knowledge management strategy for a "major energy client" shaking up its legal department, and it is helping a large insurer better understand new tools to manage contracts, he said.

Widdop leads the unit alongside Shearman's chief knowledge and client value officer Meredith Williams-Range and chief technology officer Lawrence Baxter.

He said the firm initially plans to use the offering to broaden existing client relationships, and going forward "if everything else is equal, everything else that we can do for a client will provide us an advantage over the competition."

The firm did not share the price point but said it will depend on the scope of the work.

