Shearman & Sterling IP partner leaves firm for Gibson Dunn















June 5 (Reuters) - Another California intellectual property litigator has switched law firms, with L. Kieran Kieckhefer joining Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as a partner in San Francisco, the firm said Monday.

Kieckhefer is taking her technology-focused practice to Gibson Dunn after nearly five years at Shearman & Sterling, a New York-founded firm that plans to merge with London-founded Allen & Overy.

Kieckhefer represents clients in patent, technical trade secret and copyright litigation. Before joining Shearman in 2018, she practiced at McDermott, Will & Emery and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Other law firms that have hired California-based IP litigation partners in the past week include Cooley and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovky and Popeo.

Kieckhefer's technology clients have included Western Digital Corp, EagleView Technologies Inc and Bright Pattern Inc, according to federal court filings.

She was not immediately available for comment on Monday, but said in a statement that she is "thrilled to join one of the best IP litigation trial teams in the country" in her move to Gibson Dunn.

A Shearman spokesperson said in a statement that the firm wishes Kieckhefer well. The firm's patent and trade secret litigation team "is recognized for securing high-profile and precedent-setting IP litigation wins across industries and jurisdictions," the statement said.

The firm is eyeing a vote in mid-July for its potential merger with Allen & Overy. Shearman saw a series of lawyer departures late last year and earlier this year before announcing the possible tie-up, amid a declining partnership and failed deal talks with another firm, Hogan Lovells.

(Note: This story was updated to include comment from a Shearman & Sterling spokesperson.)











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.