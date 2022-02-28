Shearman & Sterling lures back capital markets lawyer in Hong Kong

Summary

Summary Law firms Wanda Woo returns to Shearman where she once was an associate

Woo has advised companies in capital markets and M&A transactions The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Shearman & Sterling has added to its capital markets practice in the Asian market by rehiring a former lawyer for its Hong Kong office, the firm said Monday.

An ex Shearman associate, Wanda Woo comes back to the firm from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where she was a capital markets partner, Shearman said in a statement.

Woo has experience advising on transactions in Hong Kong, including initial public offerings, share placings, rights offerings and bond offerings, as well as regulatory and compliance matters, Shearman said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The firm said that Woo has also advised clients on mergers and acquisitions under Hong Kong law.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Woo spent more than seven years at Shearman, starting as an associate in 2011 before leaving for Kirkland & Ellis in 2018.

Woo is the 27th lateral hire for Shearman & Sterling in the last 12 months, the New York-headquartered firm said.

A Wilson Sonsini spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Woo's departure.

Read more:

Shearman & Sterling scores international arbitration vet Skinner in London

UK dealmaker jumps to New York's Shearman in latest London lawyer move

Wall Street law firm turns ex-lawyers into bounty hunters to ease talent crunch

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.