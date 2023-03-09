Shearman & Sterling restructuring leader joins New York rival Cahill

Summary

(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel said Thursday it has hired Joel Moss, the co-team leader of Shearman & Sterling's financial restructuring and insolvency practice.

Moss advises financial institutions, hedge funds, direct lenders and ad hoc secured lender and noteholder groups, Cahill said.

He was not immediately available for additional comment. In a statement he called Cahill's experience and client relationships "a force-multiplier for anyone advising the financial services industry on restructuring related matters."

Moss's clients have included creditors in the restructuring of high-speed internet company Frontier Communications Corp, as well as nuclear power plants purchasers in nuclear technology firm Westinghouse Electric Co Chapter 11 cases, according to his Cahill online biography.

Moss joined Shearman in 2015 from Mayer Brown. He previously worked in-house at Barclays, where he handled U.S. bankruptcy and restructuring matters, according to prior statements from his former firms.

A Shearman spokesperson said the firm wishes Moss well.

Moss is the latest partner to depart New York-founded Shearman. The firm has lost groups of lawyers and individual attorneys in recent months, primarily outside of the United States in cities such as London, Munich, Paris, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Shearman earlier this week shook up its top leadership, announcing on Tuesday what it described as an early start to the process of replacing outgoing senior partner David Beveridge. The firm said global managing partner Adam Hakki will serve in the role.

The leadership move came a few days after Shearman and larger rival Hogan Lovells said they were ending discussions about a potential merger.

Other hires at Cahill this year include intellectual property partner Gerald Flattmann, who joined as chair of the firm's life sciences patent litigation practice from King & Spalding, where he led the same group. Cahill also added Emeka Chinwuba, a corporate partner from McDermott, Will & Emery.

