Shearman & Sterling scores international arbitration vet Skinner in London

(Reuters) - New York-based Shearman & Sterling is continuing to expand in London, and has added a Jones Day international arbitration partner, the firm said Monday.

Matthew Skinner is the second partner to join the firm’s London office this month after UK dealmaker Maegen Morrison joined its M&A group last week.

Skinner is the former head of Jones Day’s Asia-Pacific arbitration practice, Shearman & Sterling said in a statement Monday. Jones Day declined to comment on his exit.

Skinner’s arbitration practice focuses on disputes arising out of M&A contracts and construction and licensing agreements, particularly in the energy, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors, Shearman said.

According to Jones Day’s website, Skinner was based out of both London and Singapore, representing clients in institutional and ad hoc arbitration proceedings across jurisdictions in Asia and the UK.

Skinner’s hire is part of Shearman’s ongoing strategy to grow “core practices in key geographies,” senior partner at Shearman & Sterling David Beveridge said in a statement.

Skinner is the firm’s 26th global lateral partner hire, and fifth in London, since January 2021, Shearman said.

