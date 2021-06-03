Shook debuts St. Louis office, poaching toxic torts team

The St Louis arc is seen in the skyline of St Louis, Missouri, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

(Reuters) - Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday announced the opening of its second new office this year -- and its 17th overall -- landing in St. Louis with the addition of 10 environmental and toxic tort litigators from a local firm.

Drey Cooley, Lisa DeBord, Michael Cromwell, Adam Miller and Sue Werstak have joined Shook as partners in its environmental and toxic tort litigation practice. They're making the switch from St. Louis-based Capes Sokol, leaving the midsize firm with about 34 remaining lawyers, according to its website.

Accompanying the five partners are associates Rachel Berland, Katie Landfried, Chelsea Mannery and Kayla Solomon, of counsel Daniel Blakey, and five paralegals, all from Capes Sokol, Shook said.

The team has worked alongside Shook lawyers for years, Werstak said.

"It made sense for us to be combined under one roof in St. Louis," said David Erickson, a co-chair of Shook's environmental and toxic tort litigation practice group.

Shook's size -- the Kansas City, Missouri-based firm had 501 lawyers in 2020, according American Lawyer figures published this month -- also means a chance for Werstak and her Capes Sokol colleagues to expand their client base.

"The opportunity to help Shook grow its platform was a really great opportunity for our team," Werstak said.

The new team is already hard at work. Miller in a statement said he is trying a case alongside other Shook lawyers in Seattle this week.

Capes Sokol in a statement called the departures a "smart strategic move" for all involved, saying the exiting team has "a narrow practice almost exclusively related to defense of polychlorinated biphenyls or PCB matters" that it had no interest in expanding.

The firm also touted rapidly growing revenue over the last decade and a recent move into new office space.

"The departure of the lawyers will provide us the additional room we need to grow in a way that best aligns to the needs of our clients," Capes Sokol said, while also wishing the group well in the move.

Shook's expansion into St. Louis comes less than five months after the firm opened its New York City office with a pair of litigators from Buffalo-based Phillips Lytle. Last month it absorbed virtual technology transactions boutique Ragen Swan into its Seattle office.

"We have navigated the pandemic time period well, and we have started 2021 full steam ahead in the Northeast, Northwest and now Midwest," Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough said in a statement.

Shook is among the law firms maintaining a flexible approach to returning lawyers to the office. McDonough told Reuters last month that four of Shook's offices - Kansas City, Houston, Chicago and Miami - will host an in-person summer associate program, serving as a test run for a full-fledged return.

