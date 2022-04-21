Sidley Austin white collar co-chair jumps to McDermott in Singapore

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm McDermott Will & Emery said Thursday it has poached a four-member white collar team from Sidley Austin in Singapore, including a new global co-chair for its government investigations and compliance group.

White collar and life sciences partner Yuet Ming Tham will also serve as head of Chicago-founded McDermott’s Asia-Pacific practice and as managing partner of its Singapore office, McDermott said in a statement.

Yuet most recently co-chaired Sidley Austin’s global white collar group, McDermott said.

She has advised clients in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and anti-bribery compliance, money laundering regulations, data privacy and employment, according to McDermott.

Yuet has worked on matters involving both U.S. and Asia enforcement agencies, McDermott said.

Joining her from Sidley Austin is partner Shu Min Ho and counsels Sam Johnson and Margaret Huang.

McDermott last month also hired Clarinda Tija-Dharmadi from Latham & Watkins in Singapore to chair its Asia-based transactions practice.

A spokesperson for Sidley Austin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

