Sidley opens permanent Miami office following lawyer hires in city

(Reuters) - After months of recruiting lawyers from rival firms in Miami, Sidley Austin said on Wednesday it has opened a physical office in the South Florida city that has become a popular spot for large firms' expansion efforts.

Chicago-founded Sidley said it already amassed more than 40 lawyers in Miami through hiring and relocations before formally opening the office.

Lawyers from the firm are currently working out of a temporary space in the city and will move next year into a new office tower in Miami's financial district.

Miami has attracted several other big law firms this year that are following the migration of lawyers and clients in the tech and finance sectors to South Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other Chicago-founded firms, Kirkland & Ellis and Winston & Strawn, have opened up Miami outposts in recent months. Atlanta-founded King & Spalding and Quinn Emanuel Urqhuart & Sullivan, which was started in Los Angeles, have also planted roots there.

Yvette Ostolaza, chair of 2,100-lawyer Sidley's management committee, said in a statement that many of the firm's clients have moved operations to Florida or are expanding there. The firm also has attorneys who have been living in Miami during the pandemic and plan to stay, said Ostolaza, herself a Miami native.

Just this week, Sidley said it hired M&A and private equity partner Juan Delgado from Morrison & Foerster in Miami.

The firm said earlier this month that another Miami M&A and private equity partner, Gabriel Valdes, had joined from McDermott Will & Emery.

Other law firms that have recently entered the city's legal market have also been on the hunt for lawyers to build out new offices.

Winston & Strawn on Monday said it has brought on litigator Adam Foslid from Stumphauzer Foslid Sloman Ross & Kolaya, a small Miami firm from which Sidley has also hired.

