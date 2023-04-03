Sidley partner who worked on Boy Scouts bankruptcy joins Dentons















(Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons on Monday said it has hired a partner from rival firm Sidley Austin whose past work includes representing the Boy Scouts of America in its bankruptcy proceedings.

Thomas Labuda has rejoined Dentons' Chicago office as a partner, the firm said. Labuda worked at Dentons legacy firms Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal and SNR Dentons for more than 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after several U.S. states enacted laws allowing accusers to sue over decades-old abuse allegations.

The youth group has since struck a $2.46 billion deal that will allow it to exit Chapter 11 and settle sexual-abuse claims made by more than 80,000 men. But that deal is being challenged by a group of the Boy Scouts' insurers.

Labuda has also represented parties involved in many Catholic archdiocese bankruptcy cases, according to his former profile page on Sidley's website.

A year after Labuda left SNR Denton for Sidley Austin in 2012, SNR Denton merged with both Paris-based Salans and Canada's Fraser Milner Casgrain to create Dentons.











