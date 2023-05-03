Silicon Valley litigator leaves Morrison & Foerster for Paul Hastings















May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Wednesday it has hired away Morrison & Foerster's top litigator in Silicon Valley.

Rudy Kim, who was head of Morrison & Foerster's litigation department in Palo Alto, California, has joined Paul Hastings as a partner, the firm said.

Kim said he has a number of personal ties to his new firm. Both he and Eric Dittmann, the global vice chair of Paul Hastings' IP practice, clerked for federal appellate judge Alan Lourie at around the same time.

"A chance to reconnect and work with him was attractive," Kim said.

Paul Hastings has been on a growth streak, which Kim cited as another draw. Over the past month, the firm has hired a pair of structured credit lawyers from Allen & Overy, tapped a Kirkland & Ellis partner to lead its global investment funds and private capital practice, and lured the head of Cahill Gordon & Reindel's white-collar practice to help lead its own government investigations practice.

Kim was among the attorneys who defended Uber Technologies Inc in a trade secret fight with Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving vehicle unit. Uber settled the lawsuit in the middle of a federal jury trial in 2018, paying $245 million of its own shares to Waymo.

Kim has also defended Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturer TSMC and China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in patent cases.

He is also representing software developer Virtru in its patent lawsuit against Microsoft Corp, alleging that the tech giant infringed on its data privacy-related patents.

Kim declined to discuss specific clients, but he said he expects to continue representing his existing clients at Paul Hastings.

A spokesperson for Morrison & Foerster said the firm wished Kim well.

Reporting by David Thomas











