Simpson Thacher hires SDNY veteran Martin Bell

(Reuters) - Martin Bell, a longtime assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, will join Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in July as a partner in its litigation department, the firm said Tuesday.

Bell was a Manhattan federal prosecutor for more than a decade. He worked on a wide range of litigation, including a battle over the U.S. government seizure of a Manhattan office tower that it said was effectively controlled by Iran and a case involvingNicolas Cage and a rare stolen dinosaur skull.

The coronavirus pandemic, and his ten-year anniversary at SDNY, led him to consider leaving for something new.

"I think a number of people were prompted to think about the big pictures of their careers," Bell said Tuesday. "I felt that ten was a pretty good number, that I'd gotten [the] interesting work that I'd hoped for, and that it was a logical time to start looking around."

He said he landed at Simpson Thacher because he's long respected and previously worked with at least two of its partners, former Manhattan federal prosecutors Brooke Cucinella and Marc Berger, and because of the firm's clients and its investigations practice.

The New York-based law firm's website lists more than 180 lawyers in its litigation practice. Simpson Thacher has more than 1,000 lawyers total in ten offices, according to its statement Tuesday.

Bell's hire comes as courts are returning to in-person operations after much litigation paused or went online during the COVID-19 crisis. Jonathan Youngwood, co-chair of Simpson Thacher's litigation department, said his team is "extremely busy."

"We're quite active right now," Bell said. "We're going to put Martin right to work."

