Simpson Thacher taps Latham, Paul Weiss partners to lead private credit practice















(Reuters) - Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said Thursday it has brought on lawyers Tracey Zaccone from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and David Teh from Latham & Watkins.

The two New York-based partners will co-lead Simpson Thacher's alternative capital and private credit practice group.

Zaccone served as head of the hybrid capital practice and co-head of the special situations practice at Paul Weiss, according to Simpson Thacher.

She advises private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, financial institutions, investors and public companies on capital raising deals, the firm said. Her clients have included Apollo Global Management Inc, Oak Hill Advisors and The Carlyle Group, according to her bio on the firm's website.

Teh, a longtime Latham & Watkins partner, advises direct lenders, investment banks and corporate borrowers on direct loans and syndicated credit facilities, Simpson Thacher said. Clients have included Ares Capital Corp, Partners Group Holding AG and Compass Minerals Inc.

"Alternative capital is a fast-growing segment of the financing market as companies seek progressively bespoke, multilayered products to meet dynamic and changing market conditions," Ken Wallach, co-head of Simpson Thacher's capital markets practice, said in a statement.

New York-founded Simpson Thacher said its alternative capital and private credit practice is made up of lawyers in its banking and credit and capital markets practices, with support from mergers and acquisitions, fund finance, bank regulatory, tax and other lawyers.

Spokespeople for Latham and Paul Weiss wished the departing lawyers well.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.