'Sisterhood' of bar association leaders emerges as women take top posts

Summary

Summary Companies Women bar association presidents will convene Friday for an online conversation on the path to leadership

Helming bar associations has expanded opportunities to discuss the challenges women face in law















(Reuters) - In the latest sign of demographic change in the U.S. legal profession, nearly all of the major American bar associations for underrepresented groups has a woman president this year.

The American Bar Association, the country's largest voluntary bar association, is also currently led by Deborah Enix-Ross, a Black woman. She will be succeeded by Mary Smith, the organization’s first female Native American President.

Among the women-led groups are the National Bar Association, which is the largest organization of Black U.S. lawyers; the Hispanic National Bar Association; the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association; the South Asian Bar Association of North America; the National LGBTQ+ Bar and the National Association of Blind Lawyers. A woman will also be sworn into the presidency of the National Native American Bar Association next month.

Their prevalence highlights the progress female lawyers have made in recent years, say the women leading those groups, even as they caution that challenges remain.

“I think it’s significant for the next generation of leaders— male and female — to see this extraordinary group of women at the helm of our major bar associations,” said Enix-Ross. She said the ABA and other bar associations have made concerted efforts to bolster diversity, equity and inclusion and better position women to move up into leadership roles.

Women account for more than half of law school graduates but just 38% of all lawyers, according to the latest ABA data. They are underrepresented among federal judges, at 30%, and comprise just 22% of law firm partners with an ownership stake in their firms.

Tara Raghavan, president of the South Asian Bar Association of North America, said the growing number of female bar association presidents provides more opportunities to discuss problems women face in the legal profession, such as their higher attrition rate.

“I don’t think we’ve reduced the challenges, but having a voice at the table means those challenges get amplified, and we discuss them in a more meaningful way,” Raghavan said.

To mark the large number of women affinity bar association leaders, the ABA is holding an online webinar Friday—timed to Women’s History Month—during which six bar presidents will discuss their paths to leadership and hurdles posed for women.

Enix-Ross said the women bar presidents have formed a support network to give each other advice and trade notes.

“It has become a sisterhood,” she said. “Sometimes it’s easier to speak to your sister outside of your organization about the challenges you’re facing, to see if they are facing it and how their handled it.”

Read more:

Don’t blame baby: Survey finds most women quit big firms over culture, not family

'It's exhausting': Why women want out of the legal profession

Reporting by Karen Sloan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.