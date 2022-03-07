Skadden picks up pair of Cozen O'Connor class action leaders

Signage outside of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom said Monday that Meredith Slawe and Michael McTigue, who were most recently co-chairs of Cozen O'Connor's class actions practice, have joined the firm as partners.

The lawyers, who work on the defense side of class actions brought under privacy, false advertising and other consumer protection statutes, will be part of the New York-founded law firm's mass torts, insurance and consumer litigation group, the firm said.

Survey results released last month by law firm Carlton Fields said spending on U.S. class action defense increased by 16% in 2021, crossing the $3 billion mark for the first time.

Slawe and McTigue are based in New York, according to their biographies on Skadden's website.

They have hopped around to several large law firms together over the past five years. The duo practiced at what's now Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath before moving to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in July 2018, according to their LinkedIn pages. They were hired by Cozen in May 2020.

Slawe was also head of Cozen's retail industry practice, according to her Skadden bio.

In the past year, Baker & Hostetler also hired a rival firm's class action co-chair, adding Bethany Lukitsch in July from McGuireWoods.

Cozen spokespeople didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Slawe and McTigue's departure.

Cozen on Monday said it had also added lawyers, expanding its capital markets and securities group in Vancouver with five lawyers poached from Canadian firm Miller Thomson.

