Skadden private equity leader joins rival Latham in New York

Stephanie Teicher's clients have included Blackstone and Permira

(Reuters) - A co-leader of the private equity practice at New York-founded Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has joined rival law firm Latham & Watkins as a partner, Latham said Tuesday.

Stephanie Teicher, based in New York, previously served on Skadden's policy committee, its highest governing body, a Latham spokesperson said.

Her clients have included investment firm Blackstone Inc, and private equity firms Pamplona Capital Management and Permira.

Teicher has "a wealth of experience advising on the full range of highly-complex financing transactions, both domestic and cross-border," Manu Gayatrinath, the global chair of Latham's private equity finance practice, said in a statement.

Teicher was on the Skadden team that represented Las Vegas Sands Corp as it sold two of its most significant properties – the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center – to Apollo Global Management for $6.25 billion last year.

She was also on the Skadden team that represented industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours Inc in its $5.2 billion acquisition last year of engineering materials maker Rogers Corp, as part of DuPont's push to expand its portfolio of advanced electronic materials used in smart and autonomous vehicles and fifth-generation telecommunications.

A Skadden spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

