Skadden recruits arbitration partner from rival Allen & Overy in London

Skadden lost partner in March to Allen & Overy

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom said Thursday it has brought on an international arbitration partner in London from rival Allen & Overy, which had hired a veteran partner from the same practice at Skadden in the spring.

Kate Davies moves from Allen & Overy to Skadden’s international litigation and arbitration team in London, which lost partner David Herlihy after over 19 years to the UK-founded global law firm in March.

New York-headquartered Skadden’s global co-head of disputes Karyl Nairn also retired earlier this year, global co-leader of the firm’s practice group David Kavanagh said in a statement.

Davies specializes in international commercial arbitration, investment treaty arbitration and public international law, according to her online Allen & Overy bio.

The bio said Davies has advised on the Abyei Arbitration between the government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Front, which led to the independence of South Sudan in 2011. She has also represented the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in several investment treaty disputes, the bio said.

A spokesperson for Allen & Overy wished Davies well. The 3,000-lawyer firm has hired three partners to its 25-partner London-based international arbitration group this year, the spokesperson said.

