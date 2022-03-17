Small antitrust firm snags Winston & Strawn partner in New York

Summary

(Reuters) - Antitrust attorney Molly Donovan has jumped to 14-attorney Bona Law in New York after about a decade as a partner at large firm Winston & Strawn.

Donovan said she was looking for a change in culture when she made the move to Bona Law, which said on Monday she would join as counsel. The antitrust litigation firm was founded by DLA Piper and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher alum Jarod Bona.

Donovan said she will be working from home full-time barring any necessary in-office days. “I'm a single mother and being able to participate in the day to day, eight to eight, life of my son is crucial,” she said.

Donovan has represented clients before the U.S. Department of Justice and has collaborated with Winston & Strawn's antitrust co-chair Jeffrey Kessler on a number of cases.

Kessler is also known for representing high-profile sports figures in litigation such as the National Football League's Tom Brady and Ray Rice. He famously won a verdict which allowed double-amputee sprinter Oscar Pistorius to compete in the Olympic Games.

Donovan and Kessler represented Panasonic Corporation and Panasonic Corporation of North America during an antitrust case related to the price-fixing of aluminum, film and tantalum capacitors.

San Diego-based Bona Law, which has five offices in the U.S., last year added former large law attorneys Jim Lerner, who once practiced at Weil Gotshal & Manges, in New York, and Pat Pascarella, a former Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton partner, in Dallas.

A spokesperson for Winston & Strawn said the firm doesn’t comment on attorney departures.

