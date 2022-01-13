Small D.C. law firm Mitchell Sandler adds nine attorney hires

Summary Four attorneys joined the firm from Baltimore-based Offit Kurman

Mitchell Sandler was founded in 2019 and handles legal work for the financial services industry

(Reuters) - Washington, D.C.-based financial services and fintech-focused law firm Mitchell Sandler said Thursday that it has hired nine attorneys and six staff members, several of whom join from Offit Kurman.

Mitchell Sandler said the hires will bring the headcount at the firm to more than 20 lawyers.

Partners Daniella Casseres and Ari Karen, two counsel and several staff members, moved to the firm from Offit Kurman, and will focus on regulatory matters for the mortgage industry, according to Mitchell Sandler.

Casseres, who will join the firm's managing partner and chief operating officer on its management committee, said the team's practice has grown due to changes from the Biden administration and increased enforcement of regulations for financial services companies.

Casseres will lead the firm's new mortgage regulatory practice group and Karen will lead the new litigation and labor and employment practices.

The other hires Mitchell Sandler said it made Thursday from outside Offit Kurman include a former associate general counsel at OneMain Financial and a former second vice president for compliance at Northern Trust.

The firm was founded in 2019 by a group of former attorneys from Buckley, formerly known as Buckley Sandler. Andrew Sandler, a senior partner at Mitchell Sandler, left Buckley in 2018 amid a probe into alleged misconduct.

A representative from Offit Kurman was not immediately available for comment.

