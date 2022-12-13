Smaller Susman Godfrey bonuses still top law firm rivals

Companies

(Reuters) - U.S. litigation firm Susman Godfrey said Tuesday that it will be doling out year-end associate bonuses between $85,000 and $160,000, down from last year but still higher than the payouts offered by many of its large law firm competitors.

The Houston-based firm's managing partners, Kalpana Srinivasan and Vineet Bhatia, said in a statement that it had a strong financial year and was able to expand its partnership and business.

Baker McKenzie kicked off the law firm bonus season in November when it said associates would receive between $20,000 and $115,000, based on seniority. Other large U.S. law firms have largely matched that scale in the weeks since.

Susman Godfrey, whose recent cases include representing Live Nation after the deadly stampede at the November 2021 Astroworld Festival, often pays associates higher bonuses than its bigger rivals.

Last year, the 160-attorney litigation-only firm's most junior associates were paid a median bonus of $105,000 and its most senior associates received a median bonus of $215,000.

In 2020, the firm gave out between $80,000 and $170,000, and in 2019, the bonuses ranged from $120,000 to $235,000.

The firm also raised salaries for associates this year from $210,000 to $215,000 for the newest associates, and from $355,000 to $415,000 for the firm's most senior associates. The new salaries were announced in March and retroactively applied to January 2022.

