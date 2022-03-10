Snell & Wilmer chooses Phoenix-based litigation partner to head firm

Summary

Summary Law firms Barbara Dawson was selected to take over for corporate partner Matthew Feeney

(Reuters) - Snell & Wilmer said on Thursday that Barbara Dawson, a Phoenix-based senior investigations and litigation partner, would be taking over as chair starting in April of next year.

Dawson will step in for Matthew Feeney, a corporate lawyer also based in Phoenix, who has been in the position since 2015.

According to Dawson, the firm does not have term limits and Feeney is stepping down to allow for new leadership and in part to focus more on his family. He will remain a partner.

Dawson was unanimously chosen to succeed Feeney by the firm's executive committee, Snell & Wilmer said.

Snell & Wilmer, which opened an office in Dallas in January, will continue on with its growth plans under Dawson. She said she foresees increased headcount on the West Coast, where most of the firm's 16 offices are located.

"We really have been expanding and filling out our map throughout the West. I always think of us in terms of Rocky Mountains and the West, with a couple of exceptions."

Dawson said the 450-attorney firm has seen an uptick in transaction and litigation activities in the financial sector, which has driven some of its recent growth.

She joined the firm in 1989 and is a member of the firm's executive and compensation committees. She said she will scale back her practice a bit as she picks up more leadership responsibilities.

