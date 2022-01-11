Snell & Wilmer turns to Texas with Dallas office opening

Summary

(Reuters) - Snell & Wilmer said on Tuesday it has opened its first Texas office in Dallas, following a growing group of out-of-town law firms that have entered the city in recent months.

The Phoenix-based firm of around 450 lawyers has most of its 16 offices in the western U.S.

Snell & Wilmer said it has tapped a former associate, Scott Hancock, who has returned as a trusts and estates partner, to open its Dallas outpost.

Hancock last worked at Winstead and will be joined by two IP-focused lawyers from Foley & Lardner, counsel Kyle Graves and associate Allison Venezia.

Los Angeles-based midsize law firm Michelman & Robinson said Tuesday that it has also opened its first Texas office, absorbing a small data privacy and cybersecurity-focused firm in Dallas.

Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny & Myers and Philadelphia-founded Duane Morris opened offices in Dallas in recent months as well.

The Texas legal market saw an influx of law firm office openings in 2021, second only to California, with 46 entrants, according to Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at law firms and large companies.

Snell & Wilmer chair Matthew Feeney said in a statement that the firm has moved into "growing cities with strong and expanding business communities.”

A representative from Winstead wished Hancock the best. A representative from Foley & Lardner was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

