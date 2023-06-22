'Snitch' rule adopted by California bar amid ethics scandals

Summary Change comes as the State Bar of California is under mounting pressure to strengthen attorney oversight

All other states already have similar rules

June 22 (Reuters) - The California Supreme Court on Wednesday adopted a lawyer professional misconduct reporting rule that brings it in line with every other state.

Lawyers in California starting on Aug. 1 will be required to report fraud, misappropriation of funds and other criminal acts or conduct that raise "a substantial question" about another lawyer's "honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness as a lawyer."

Adoption of the so-called “snitch rule” comes after intense debate within the State Bar of California, which recommended the rule change to the court earlier this month. It received nearly 200 comments from attorneys opposed to the rule, who warned that it would overwhelm the state bar’s disciplinary system with complaints and inhibit the lawyer and client relationship.

The State Bar has been under mounting pressure to bolster attorney oversight in the wake of the Tom Girardi scandal and a longstanding backlog in attorney discipline cases. Girardi, the founder of now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese, was the subject of 205 attorney ethics complaints beginning in 1982 with more than half accusing him of misusing client funds, according to a state bar investigation.

Girardi, who was disbarred in 2022, has not responded to the allegations and did not participate in the disciplinary proceedings with the state bar. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that allege he stole more than $18 million in client funds.

The rule adopted by the court differs slightly from the State Bar’s recommendation in several ways. It enables misconduct that occurs during litigation to be reported either to the State Bar or to the courts, not just to the State Bar. And it clarifies that any finding by courts of attorney misconduct can be used as evidence in subsequent State Bar disciplinary proceedings. It also clarifies that a false report can trigger lawyer discipline or criminal penalties.

The adopted rule retains the recommended exceptions for the reporting of information gained through any substance use program or mental health program or information protected by confidentiality or privilege.

State Bar Board of Trustees Chairman Ruben Duran said on Thursday that the new rule will "aid the State Bar in the investigation of misconduct and provide California with a similar rule that is in place in every other state in the nation.”

In addition to adding the professional misconduct reporting rule, the California Supreme Court has recently ordered the State Bar to require lawyers who have been suspended for 90 days or less to inform their clients and the courts. It also ordered the State Bar to bolster its conflict of interest procedures with candidates for top positions within the organization.

