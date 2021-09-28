Sony gaming division taps Amazon lawyer as GC

The logo of Sony's PlayStation 4 is seen at Tokyo Game Show 2016 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Burns spent 15 years at Amazon with a brief stint at StubHub

(Reuters) - Stephanie Burns, who returned to Amazon.com Inc's legal department last year after a brief stint at StubHub Inc, is on the move again, this time to Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc as senior vice president and general counsel.

Sony’s PlayStation unit announced the hire in a LinkedIn post on Monday, saying Burns will head Sony Interactive Entertainment’s global legal team, overseeing legal, intellectual property and business affairs for PlayStation affiliated brands and businesses.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s chief legal officer, Riley Russell, confirmed Tuesday that he is leaving the company at the end of this month for a new role, which he expects to announce soon.

“The next GC has a big job ahead of them and I want to be as helpful as possible,” Russell said in a July LinkedIn post announcing his departure. “After that, I will be taking my 30+ years of experience and expertise and hopefully put it to good use in my next endeavor.”

Russell has been with Sony Entertainment since 1994, serving for 22 years as general counsel and senior vice president for legal and business affairs and becoming chief legal officer in 2016. The announcement of his resignation came as the company is in the midst of defending against two class-action lawsuits over alleged monopolistic pricing in the PlayStation Store.

Burns was not immediately available to discuss her move on Tuesday. She was most recently a vice president and associate general counsel at Amazon, which she rejoined last May after a little over a year at StubHub. Prior to StubHub, Burns spent nearly 15 years at Amazon and had previously led a group of lawyers and legal professionals as vice president and associate general counsel.

Before her time at Amazon, Burns worked at a handful of software companies and law firms, including Merant, Chrome Systems, Davis Wright Tremaine and The Gary Law Group, according to her LinkedIn profile.