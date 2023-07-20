The sound bite and the video clip can rise up to bite you!

Law Firms Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP Follow

July 20, 2023 - In trial preparation, traditional discovery practices are challenged today by emerging tactics prompted by the expanded use of virtual depositions, including the use of carefully edited deposition videos as trial testimony. In fact, of all the tools attorneys on both sides can use to win at trial, none is more powerful than the video deposition.

Video depositions can be used at trial not only to impeach a witness on the stand but also as substantive evidence in support of your case, depending on the availability of the witness in some jurisdictions. In those instances, the deposition becomes the trial testimony as the presiding judge instructs.

While traditionally depositions were mostly just taken through a court stenographer and used for information gathering purposes, in the past 10 years more depositions have also been taken with the use of a videographer, by both parties. When a pertinent issue addressed in a deposition arises during trial testimony, counsel would simply call up the deposition on the screen rather than pulling out the transcript. In that sense, the deposition practically serves as trial testimony.

However, the plaintiffs have used video depositions more actively at trial for various purposes, in lieu of live testimony or by cherry picking certain portions to make more theatrical and compelling points.

In the pre-trial, typically the judge asks for page and line references that each party plans to use so in the case of the video excerpts the attorneys simply cut the video of the deposition accordingly. For example, a plaintiff's attorney may want to play video bites of a defendant corporate representative that are inconsistent with company policy or admissions that are harmful to the defendant company in the case.

This article explores ways defense lawyers can adapt their strategies to counteract these new tactics and to think non-traditionally when it comes to deposition preparation.

Video depositions as trial testimony

Video depositions have attained potential game-changing status, because courts are increasingly allowing the use of video depositions for any purpose, and both plaintiffs and defendants can employ them as a strategic tool in civil litigation. Depositions are by their very nature evidence and as mentioned, the use of them is governed by the judge's pre-trial rulings on their admissibility at the trial.

On the upside, for all parties, video depositions reduce logistical challenges and minimize scheduling conflicts. They capture the witness's demeanor, tone and body language before the witness even testifies in court, which can significantly impact how later testimony is perceived by the fact-finder (judge or jury), and impact case evaluations.

In addition, video depositions can be edited, highlighted and presented in an engaging manner. This contrasts with the way deposition testimony is traditionally used during trial, allowing attorneys to focus on the most compelling portions. However, nowadays, more depositions are being used in lieu of trial testimony completely and prior video depositions have a larger role during trial as well. The party presenting these video depositions would gain the advantage because those witnesses are insulated from the impact of questions they may not have been prepared to respond to and opportunities for impeachment are reduced.

On the downside, video depositions lack the spontaneity and real-time reactions that occur during a trial, which can diminish the impact of the witness's responses on the fact-finder. Also, cross-examination opportunities may be limited, as the depositions can be edited so don't need to show cross-examination questions. This can impede the effectiveness of challenging witness credibility at trial.

Plaintiffs' counsel capitalization and disadvantages for defense lawyers

Plaintiffs' counsel have effectively capitalized on the increased reliance on video depositions as a means to bypass live examination of witnesses by defense counsel. In video depositions, plaintiffs can present witness testimony in selected sound and video bites without the possibility of spontaneous reactions or immediate cross-examination challenges.

This development often leaves defense lawyers at a disadvantage, particularly if defense counsel wishes to reserve questions until trial which has been the traditional practice so as not to tip off the other side to the witnesses' trial testimony. For reasons set forth herein, we suggest defense lawyers ask their questions during the deposition.

Specifically, for cases where witnesses are unavailable for trial and video depositions are used in lieu of live testimony, the disadvantages arise from the fact that defense counsel may not have the same opportunity to confront witnesses in real time on certain questions or issues that may have been reserved for their trial. As such, counsel and the jury will be deprived the chance to gauge the credibility of the witness through physical presence or challenge their testimony on the spot on potentially key issues. This imbalance can impact the ability of defense lawyers to effectively defend their clients and influence the outcome of the case.

Preparing the corporate representative for a video deposition

Video captures everything. Adequate preparation of corporate representatives is crucial to ensure their effective performance during video depositions. Consider the following in preparing your chosen witnesses.

Corporate representatives should practice effective communication techniques and maintain a composed demeanor during video depositions. They should articulate their responses clearly, be credible, avoid excessive technical jargon, and remain calm and respectful, even in the face of challenging questions. Emphasize that nonverbal cues, such as body language and facial expressions, are captured on video and can influence how the testimony is perceived.

Corporate representatives should become familiar with the technology, equipment and logistics used in video depositions. Careful preparation ensures they can navigate the deposition without disruptions and technical issues.

Corporate representatives also should be educated on the ethical obligations and restrictions associated with video depositions. They should understand the importance of truthful testimony, avoiding misrepresentation and the potential consequences of perjury. Additionally, representatives should be informed of any legal or contractual limitations on the information they can disclose during the deposition.

Adapting to the new reality

Here are some strategies that can help level the playing field:

•Conduct aggressive cross-examination of plaintiffs' witnesses, during the video deposition especially if there is the chance the witness may be unavailable at trial, ensuring they are videotaped and synchronized with the transcript for use at trial. Well-documented responses that undermine the credibility of witnesses can build a foundation to challenge the plaintiffs' edited videos.

•Consider video-recording depositions of defense witnesses to present unedited testimony at trial. This counters the plaintiff's use of selectively edited videos, and defense counsel retains control to ensure the jury hears the complete story.

•Given the prevalence of social inflation and the influence of Reptile Theory tactics, retain expert witnesses to help explain complex issues, debunk myths, and provide credible, fact-based arguments that counteract emotional appeals. Experts also can mount a challenge to the plaintiffs' edited videos.

•A witness's answers should be short and responsive to avoid a regrettable sound bite that could be played ad nauseum at trial. Always keep in mind that the silent danger is being backed into a "shock" settlement.

•File pretrial motions to avoid the use of edited videos as trial testimony. Argue that they are an incomplete and potentially biased representation of the facts, and seek to have them excluded or, at the very least, presented with proper context.

•Be proactive in educating jurors about the implications of video depositions used as trial testimony. Explain the limitations of these videos, highlighting the absence of live examination and cross-examination. By addressing this issue head-on, defense counsel can demonstrate potential biases and manipulations.

•Embrace technology and use visual aids to enhance case presentation. Prepare animations, diagrams and interactive exhibits that help jurors understand complex concepts and counteract misleading representations in the plaintiff's edited videos.

•Given the evolving legal landscape, invest significant time and effort in case preparation. Leave no stone unturned in mounting a robust defense that can withstand the challenges posed by the plaintiff's tactics.

•Experienced jury consultants can provide invaluable insights and guidance in the post-COVID-19 legal environment. They can assist in assessing juror biases, developing persuasive case themes and crafting effective trial strategies that take into account the use of video depositions as trial testimony.

Takeaways

To effectively counteract the use of video depositions as trial testimony, defense counsel must adapt their strategies and remain proactive in presenting their case. Aggressive cross-examination during depositions, recording defense witness testimonies, emphasizing expert testimony, filing pretrial motions, educating jurors, using technology and visual aids, and diligent case preparation are all crucial elements in successfully countering the plaintiff's tactics.

Defense lawyers who are prepared to embrace innovative strategies and adapt to the changing legal landscape can advocate effectively for their clients and ensure a fair and balanced representation of their interests in the courtroom.

