South Carolina law firm fires lawyer charged in U.S. Capitol riot

Supporters of then U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Summary Dave Johnston was a lawyer with personal injury firm George Sink

His attorney said he is pleading not guilty to charges in connection with Jan. 6 riot

(Reuters) - A South Carolina lawyer was fired by his law firm and has agreed to the interim suspension of his law license after he was charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, his attorney said Thursday.

David (Dave) Johnston was fired from 40-lawyer South Carolina personal injury firm George Sink, Johnston’s attorney Randy Hough said. He said Johnston is pleading not guilty to the government's charges.

A representative for the law firm could not be reached for comment on Johnston's firing, which was first reported by Columbia, South Carolina, newspaper The State. Johnston worked on personal injury and worker's compensation cases, according to his archived firm profile.

Johnson is one of more than 800 people criminally charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which disrupted a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's presidential election victory over then-President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors said Johnston traveled to Washington with his neighbor and co-defendant Chadwick Clifton to attend Trump’s Jan. 6 D.C. rally. Security camera footage shows the two men inside the U.S. Capitol building that day, according to court papers unsealed last week.

Both men are charged with four misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Clifton's defense lawyer Nathan Williams said he expects his client also to plead not guilty, as Clifton has not yet had a chance to review the evidence.

Hough said Johnston had agreed to the temporary suspension of his law license. South Carolina's Office of Disciplinary Counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state bar's website shows Johnston’s license is suspended on an interim basis.

Johnston and Clifton had their first appearance in the D.C. federal court on Thursday morning and are set to appear before another district judge on Friday for their arraignment, according to court records.

