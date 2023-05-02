Squire Patton Boggs adds K&L Gates global energy co-head in Singapore

May 2 (Reuters) - International law firm Squire Patton Boggs said on Tuesday it has hired partner Lian Yok Tan for its energy and infrastructure practice in Singapore.

Tan joins from K&L Gates, where she was global co-head of the energy, infrastructure and resources practice, Squire Patton Boggs said.

She has advised government-linked and private companies on renewable, hydrogen, LNG, power, oil and gas, infrastructure, mining, and technology projects, the firm said.

Barry Stimpson, Squire Patton Boggs’ Singapore office managing partner, said in a statement that Tan has connections across the Asia Pacific, particularly in Indonesia, which will help the firm secure new clients.

Tan worked at Duane Morris and White & Case before her nearly decade-long stint at K&L Gates, according to her LinkedIn profile.

K&L Gates did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

On Monday, Squire Patton Boggs became the latest law firm to set up an office in Dublin. In March, the firm signed a cooperation agreement with The Law Office of Looaye M. Al-Akkas for a new office in Riyadh.

