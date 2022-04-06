Squire Patton Boggs adds six data privacy attorneys internationally

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs said Wednesday it has hired six lawyers for its global data privacy, cybersecurity and digital assets group (DCD) across four locations, including a new UK practice head.

Squire Patton Boggs is the latest large U.S. law firm to expand its data privacy team. Mayer Brown, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Cooley have all swiped data-focused partners in the last month.

David Naylor joins Squire Patton Boggs’ London office as head of its UK DCD practice. He comes from media, technology and IP-focused midsize UK law firm Wiggin where he led a similar group.

Naylor led Tesla Inc's negotiations with Lotus for the development and manufacturing of the company's first electric vehicle, Squire Patton Boggs said in a statement.

Malcolm Dowden joins Naylor as a partner in London from Womble Bond Dickinson. Dowden has expertise in UK general data protection regulation compliance, Squire Patton Boggs said.

Bartolomé Martín will arrive in Squire Patton Boggs' Madrid office as a partner from Big Four accounting firm KPMG’s Spain-based legal outfit KPMG Abogados, where he led the IP and technology practice.

The other attorneys joined Squire Patton Boggs in London and Leeds in the UK, and Cincinnati.

“As the regulatory environment becomes more complex and rigorous, data protection has become a key priority for clients,” chair of Squire Patton Boggs’ global DCD group Alan Friel said in a statement.

Friel said the firm has seen “an uptick in demand for due diligence and advisory services due to a significant increase in M&A activity.”

Global dealmaking surged to record highs last year, but has cooled slightly in the first quarter of 2022, with experts warning that law firms may face a profit squeeze.

Spokespeople from Wiggin, Womble Bond Dickinson and KPMG Abogados did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

