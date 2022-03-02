Squire Patton Boggs expands white collar group in Europe with 4 lawyers

Signage outside of the law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Three lawyers join the global law firm in London, one in Paris

Firm has hired at least six white collar lawyers since February The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs added four lawyers to its government investigations and white collar team, including new European head of the practice Hannah Laming, the firm said on Wednesday.

Laming, partner Wayne Barnes and senior lawyer Ben Ticehurst will join the London office.

Of counsel Marion Seranne will join Squire Patton Boggs' Paris office, the firm said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cleveland-founded Squire Patton Boggs said Laming has 20 years of experience and has also managed corruption cases at the UK government’s Serious Fraud Office.

Laming arrives from Peters & Peters. A spokesperson for the London firm said it wished her well.

Barnes, who is a professional rugby referee and a trial advocate, has led an Olympics-related internal investigation as well as probes for the British Judo Association, England Boxing and England Hockey, according to his Squire Patton Boggs online bio.

Barnes is a former lawyer at UK law firm Fulcrum Chambers, which he left in June 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Fulcrum Chambers spokesperson declined to comment.

Squire Patton Boggs has hired at least six white collar lawyers since February.

Squire Patton Boggs said on Feb. 8 that it has expanded its U.S. white collar team with David Lizmi in New York as principal and Ally Rich in Cleveland as of counsel.

Lizmi was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Rich was a government and internal investigations lawyer at Cleveland-headquartered Flannery Georgalis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.