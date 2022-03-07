Squire Patton Boggs lands former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Reed was mayor of Atlanta from 2010-2018

(Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs said Monday that Kasim Reed, the former mayor of Atlanta, has joined the large law firm as a litigation partner.

Reed, a Democrat, served for two terms as Atlanta's mayor from 2010 to 2018. He ran again for the seat in 2021 but finished third.

He will be part of the firm's Atlanta office, which opened in January 2018. The firm said the outpost now has about 30 lawyers, including J. Randolph Evans, former U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, who joined in March 2021.

The 1,500-lawyer firm said it has 45 offices globally. The law firm also has a large lobbying arm.

Fred Nance, the firm's global managing partner, in a statement called Reed a "landmark addition."

Reed served in both the Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia State Senate. He also previously practiced at law firms Holland & Knight and Paul Hastings, according to Squire Patton Boggs.

