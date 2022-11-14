Squire Patton Boggs launches Dublin office as Irish legal market beckons















Nov 14 (Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs on Monday said it will open an office in Dublin next year, becoming the latest international law firm to expand into Ireland.

The office will open May 1 and will be led by Dennis Agnew, the leader of international law firm Pinsent Masons' transactional team in Dublin. Agnew was a founding partner of Pinsent Masons' Dublin office.

A Squire Patton Boggs spokesperson said the firm is currently looking at space in Dublin's central business district.

Agnew will lead its recruiting efforts in Dublin, the firm said.

"In a post-Brexit world, Ireland continues to emerge as an important center for business activity spanning several key areas of our global practice, including private equity, tech and life sciences," global managing partner Steve Mahon said in a statement.

Agnew said in an email that the exact timing of his departure from Pinsent Masons "has still to be agreed."

John Cleland, the managing partner of Pinsent Masons, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ireland's low corporate tax rate has helped draw large technology and drug companies to its shores. Large tech companies, including Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn, and Workday Inc have expanded their respective footholds in Dublin in recent years.

Multinational companies employ around one in nine workers in Ireland; last year, the Irish government said the number of people employed by multinationals had hit an all-time high of 275,000 in 2021, up 10% on its pre-pandemic level.

International law firms have followed. Earlier this year, Armstrong Teasdale, a 370-lawyer firm founded in the Midwest, said it was opening a Dublin office. Two London-founded firms, Bird & Bird and Addleshaw Goddard, have also broken into the Irish market this year.

Detroit-founded Clark Hill, which opened a Dublin office in 2018, has twice merged with small local firms, most recently in January. Hogan Lovells and the UK arm of Littler Mendelson both opened offices there in 2021, while Dentons launched in Dublin in 2020.

Squire Patton Boggs was created in 2014 by the merger of Washington, D.C.-founded Patton Boggs and Cleveland-founded Squire Sanders. The firm boasts having more than 1,500 lawyers in more than 40 offices across the world. It is also among the top lobbying firms in Washington.

Reporting by David Thomas











