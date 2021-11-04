Squire Patton Boggs poaches seven-member DLA Piper team in Madrid

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Squire Patton Boggs announced Thursday the addition of a seven-member M&A team from DLA Piper to expand its global corporate practice in Madrid.

The group leaving DLA Piper includes private equity partner Teresa Zueco, who will take over as Squire Patton Boggs' managing partner in Spain from Rafael Alonso.

Zueco brings along with her legal directors Pablo García and Rocío García and associates Alejandra Castañeda, Luis Gutiérrez, Alvaro Luaces and Mónica Sebares.

Zueco has 20 years of experience advising on cross-border transactions for industrial and private equity clients particularly in the healthcare, hospitality, energy and technology sectors, according to Squire Patton Boggs.

“Our corporate and private equity practices continue to expand, and we have successfully broadened the scope and depth of the work we do for our clients in the private equity sphere,” said Jonathan Jones, the firm's European managing partner, in a statement.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Zueco worked at Spanish global law firm Garrigues as well as now-defunct U.S. firm Dewey & LeBoeuf in Paris before joining DLA Piper as a partner.

A DLA Piper spokesperson thanked Zueco and wished her well.

“She leaves a solid team in Madrid, which is exceptionally well placed to help our clients succeed both in the Spanish market as well as across a truly global stage,” the firm said.

DLA Piper last week lost four partners from its Paris office to Shearman & Sterling.

