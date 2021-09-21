Squire Patton Boggs taps Cleveland leader for global managing partner role

Squire Patton Boggs offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Squire Patton Boggs on Tuesday announced it is tapping the head of its Cleveland office, Michele Connell, to serve as the next global managing partner of its U.S. LLP.

In that role, Connell will help oversee 872 lawyers and policy advisors spread across 34 Squire offices in the Americas, the Middle East, Germany, Eastern Europe and Asia.

Connell, a former U.S. diplomat who specializes in international M&A, compliance and securities law and corporate governance, will take on the role starting Jan. 1

She will work alongside Frederick Nance, a sports and entertainment lawyer in Cleveland who has led the firm's U.S. branch since 2016, as co-global managing partner in 2022. At the end of 2022, Nance's term will end, the firm said.

Connell's "leadership, judgment, global perspective, and commitment to the service of our clients and communities make her a unique fit for this role," Mark Ruehlmann, chair and global CEO of the firm, said in the announcement.

The announcement makes Squire the latest U.S. law firm this year to appoint one of its women partners to a top leadership role in the firm. Sidley Austin; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Robinson & Cole and Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone all made similar announcements earlier this year.

Squire said after Nance steps down, he will stay on the firm's executive leadership group and lead the firm's newly created office of diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Fred’s appointment will assure that the DEI function has a seat at the table at the highest level of our firm and remains embedded in our culture and operations," Ruehlmann said in the announcement.

Connell is a long-time veteran of Squire, according to her LinkedIn profile. She joined the firm in 2003 after serving as a foreign service officer in the U.S. State Department for more than five years. She was stationed in Poland and Honduras during her diplomatic career.

With Connell ascending to the global managing partner role, the firm is turning to Steven Auvil, leader of its intellectual property and technology practice group, to lead the Cleveland office. He starts on Oct. 1, the firm said.

