Stanford Law official who admonished judge during speech is on leave, dean says















(Reuters) - Stanford Law School will not discipline students who disrupted a campus speech by a conservative federal judge earlier this month, but an official who appeared to intervene on the protesters' behalf is now on leave, the law school's dean said Wednesday.

In a 10-page public letter, dean Jenny Martinez detailed the school's response to the March 9 protest of 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, a 2018 appointee of former President Donald Trump. The letter said Stanford Law administrators did not enforce the school’s speech policy, which prohibits shutting down speakers through heckling.

It said associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion Tirien Steinbach, who addressed Duncan and students during the event and said the judge's presence was painful for some students, is currently on leave.

Staff at the Palo Alto law school will receive training on its policies, which guard in part against the imposition of "institutional orthodoxy," Martinez wrote.

Steinbach did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, and a law school spokeswoman did not respond to requests for clarification on whether Steinbach's leave was imposed or voluntary. The letter said Steinbach received "hateful and threatening messages" after video of the event went viral online.

Duncan declined to comment on the letter.

In an earlier op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal, Duncan defended calling the students "appalling idiots,” “bullies” and “hypocrites." Two other Trump appointees, Judges James Ho of the 5th Circuit and Judge Elizabeth Branch of the 11th Circuit, wrote last week in the National Review that law schools should discipline punish students who participate in "disruptive tactics."

But Martinez wrote that it would be difficult to differentiate between students who violated the school’s free-speech policies and those who "engaged in constitutionally protected non-disruptive protest, such as holding signs or asking pointed questions."

Martinez and Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne previously apologized publicly to Duncan. Wednesday's letter said all Stanford Law students will undergo a half day of training on “freedom of speech and the norms of the legal profession” this spring.

Duncan visited Stanford to deliver remarks to the campus chapter of the conservative Federalist Society. The event was derailed by students who said Duncan has taken positions that threatened the rights of LGBTQ people, immigrants, Black voters, women and others.

Video clips show Duncan at times struggling to speak over the protesters’ shouts, while also refusing to answer some of their questions and criticizing them.

Reporting by Karen Sloan











