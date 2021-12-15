Stanford Law's Pamela Karlan discloses $1.2 million in pay

Pamela Karlan, professor of Public Interest Law and co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Pamela Karlan, a leading civil rights litigator, earned more than $1.19 million as a top Stanford Law School professor over the last two years, according to an ethics disclosure she made to the U.S. Justice Department after joining its leadership ranks in February.

Financial disclosures are mandatory public ethics filings for many leading U.S. government lawyers and other top officials, and often provide a glimpse at compensation information that is not widely published elsewhere. The U.S. Justice Department released Karlan's report to Reuters on Tuesday.

Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general under the civil right's division head Kristen Clarke, earlier served in the Obama-era DOJ's civil rights division. She has taught at Stanford since 1998 and co-directs a litigation clinic at the school that represents clients at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The disclosure form revealed an additional $86,000 in income for Karlan's service on Facebook Inc's independent oversight board from April 2020 to January 2021, when she stepped down. She was one of the original 20 members of the board, which weighs and issues rulings on decisions that the social media company makes about individual pieces of content.

Karlan, through a Justice Department spokesperson, on Wednesday declined to comment about her disclosure and her return to service at the Justice Department.

She will continue to receive her Stanford salary until her job at DOJ ends in September 2022, according to the disclosure. Karlan is not receiving a U.S. government salary, a DOJ spokesperson said.

The Biden DOJ has prioritized civil rights and voting protections, and Karlan's name appears on lawsuits accusing Republican leaders in Texas and elsewhere of taking steps to curtail the right to vote and otherwise discriminating against Black and minority voters.

Karlan, who was a law clerk to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, has long advocated for clients on voting protections, gay rights and the 1st Amendment. She successfully argued in 2019 in a Supreme Court landmark case for broad LGBT protections under Title VII. That same year, she testified at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

Karlan's disclosure also showed various royalty payments for casebooks and income from lectures.

Stanford and several other California law schools did not provide pay data to the Society of American Law Teachers for its latest annual survey of faculty salaries. The highest tenured salary recorded for law schools in the western U.S. was $201,657 for University of San Diego School of Law.

