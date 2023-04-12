Starbucks hires ex-Medtronic lawyer as new legal chief















April 12 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp on Wednesday named Brad Lerman as its new top lawyer, just a few weeks after Laxman Narasimhan took over as CEO of the coffee chain giant.

Lerman will be executive vice president and general counsel starting May 8, reporting directly to Narasimhan, Starbucks said. Lerman retired last year from medical device maker Medtronic Plc, where he held the top legal spot since 2014.

He previously held legal leadership roles at Fannie Mae and Pfizer Inc, practiced at law firms Winston & Strawn and Kirkland & Ellis, and worked as a federal prosecutor.

Narasimhan became CEO on March 20, succeeding Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, who stepped down from his third stint as CEO.

Lerman joins Starbucks as the company has faced criticism over its opposition to union organizing. Workers at more than 290 U.S. corporate-owned locations have voted to unionize since late 2021. Unionized employees say the company illegally retaliated against union organizers with firings and store closures.

Rachel Gonzalez, the company's former general counsel, was dismissed from her role last spring as Schultz returned to the CEO position. Zabrina Jenkins has served as acting general counsel since her departure.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Jenkins' role once Lerman starts the job.

Gonzalez joined General Electric's portfolio of energy businesses, GE Vernova, as general counsel on April 1.

Lerman "brings a tenure of experience leading companies through some of their most challenging issues across international markets and working closely with regulators around the world," Narasimhan said in a statement.

