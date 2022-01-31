Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Starbucks' top lawyer's pay surpassed $5 million last year

A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

  • Rachel Gonzalez received $5.3 million in total compensation
  • She joined the coffee giant in 2018 from Sabre Corp

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp general counsel Rachel Gonzalez received more than $5.3 million in total compensation last year, a regulatory filing shows.

Gonzalez's pay package included $752,890 in annual base salary and stock awards valued at more than $3.5 million, making her the fifth highest compensated named executive officer at the Seattle, Washington-based coffee juggernaut.

The company was not required under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules to disclose Gonzalez's 2019 and 2020 compensation.

Starbucks' net revenues increased by about 24% to $29.1 billion last year, more than recovering from a pandemic slowdown in 2020, the company said in an annual report filed in November.

Gonzalez joined Starbucks in 2018 as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary from her role as chief administrative officer for Sabre Corp. She reports directly to CEO Kevin Johnson.

Johnson's total compensation was about $20.43 million for the last fiscal year, up 39% from $14.67 million in 2020. That's about 1,579 times what an average employee at the company earned in pay and stock, its Friday filing with the SEC said.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.

