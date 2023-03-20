Startups and IP protections: Fuel growth and protect your future















March 20, 2023 - Every startup begins with an idea. That idea drives development of new products and services. Such development requires investors willing to bet on an unknown. And the strength and vision behind the idea inspires talent to join a budding venture and water it with sweat equity. Accordingly, the idea may be the company's most valuable asset.

Startups must protect their ideas. Indeed, a young company often cannot attract investors without intellectual property (IP) protection. But at the same time, it needs funding to secure IP. Each startup therefore should obtain strategically valuable IP protection at the lowest cost. While doing so has proven elusive in the past, it does not need to be, as demonstrated below.

Moreover, the changing venture capital (VC) landscape has altered how (and if) startups can attain this necessary funding. For example, the number of VC firms and VC funding has grown aggressively over the past decade. 2022 Yearbook, National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) (2022). In 2022, those firms became more selective, focusing on larger investments only to the most promising startups. Each quarter of 2022 had successively fewer VC deals, but median seed deal size rose, and the overall 2022 seed deal value was at a record high. Venture Monitor, Q4 2022, NVCA, p. 8-9.

Young companies need well-crafted IP portfolios to succeed in this investment climate. Here, to help overcome the chicken-egg dilemma of funding and IP, we provide tips to further funding goals by obtaining trademarks (rights to a mark that signals the source of a good) and patents (exclusive rights to practice an invention).

Obtain intellectual property protection early

Entrepreneurial investors look to IP as markers of a company's ambition, innovation, and forward-thinking initiative. In early VC rounds (seed stage or Series A funding), companies with IP portfolios command higher valuations. Colombo et al., "What Drives the Valuation of Entrepreneurial Ventures? A Map to Navigate the Literature and Research Directions," Small Bus. Econ. (Sept. 17, 2022). Early on, trademarks and patents add complementary value — companies that file both raise more capital. Id. Later, a strong patent portfolio helps acquisitions and initial public offerings. Id.

Before committing, investors want to know that a company has protected its brand with trademarks. That said, young companies see diminishing returns beyond a few key trademarks. Trademarks exhibit an inverted U-shaped curve when comparing company valuation against the breadth of trademark applications. Block et al., "Trademarks and Venture Cap. Valuation," 29 J. Business Venturing, 525 (2014). Early stage companies should accordingly focus on protecting core brand messaging and iconography.

Investors view patents as a proxy for quality of early entrepreneurial ventures, based on a belief that companies that win at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have developed something new and useful. Investors also want to understand that a company can eventually exclude others from the marketplace by asserting patents or can monetize inventions with patent licenses. This is especially true for hard technology — e.g., medical devices, electronics, biotech, engineering — and for software with innovative algorithms.

Patents increase early VC round valuations, an international effect across technology sectors, including in the United States, Europe, and China. See, e.g., Hoenen et al., "The Diminishing Signaling Value of Patents Between Early Rounds of Venture Capital Financing," 43 Res. Policy, 956 (2014); Caviggioli et al., "How Venture Capitalists Evaluate Young Innovative Company Patent Portfolios: Empirical Evidence From Europe," 26 Int'l J. Entrepreneurial Behav. & Rsch., 695 (2020); Zhang, "How Patent Signals Affect Venture capital: The Evidence of Bio-Pharmaceutical Start-Ups in China," 145 Tech. Forecasting and Social Change, 93 (2019). Thus, to succeed through early VC stages, startups should file for early patent protection and consider filing internationally.

Know your investor

Venture capital generally comes in two forms: equity (shares) or debt (collateral). These different forms bring different IP perspectives, especially on patents. To attract one VC type over the other, startups should make different choices.

Startup equity investment is more common. Often, several investors make up the share majority, each having a minority portion. To attract an equity investor, young companies should focus on IP as a platform for long-term innovation and growth. A patent's term lasts 20 years. Long-viewed investors will want a portfolio that helps increase market share over a patent's lifetime. These investors may be more concerned with patent quality than quantity.

Debt, on the other hand, is typically secured by a company's assets in exchange for a loan, and because loans provide a fixed return, lenders look for liquidation value of an IP portfolio before choosing to invest. Patents that can generate royalty payments today or could be profitably sold to brokers now may be more attractive than portfolios with promise in the distant future.

Strategies to obtain IP early

Startups should begin by pursuing federally registered trademarks in core branding assets (e.g., company name, core product names, and logos). A trademark application is comparatively inexpensive. Once granted, a federal trademark confers the presumption of rights to the mark. But as discussed above, just a few trademark applications should suffice. Young companies generally do not benefit from many trademarks.

When it comes to patents, which are usually more expensive than trademarks, companies can adopt strategies to delay costs while demonstrating progress to attract investors.

As one strategy, a startup can file a provisional patent application in the USPTO. A provisional application is a placeholder — it is never examined, and it locks in the priority date for any subject matter it discloses. Then, a non-provisional application filed within 12 months which claims priority to the provisional can receive its earlier priority date if the provisional supports the non-provisional claims.

This approach shows investors that the company is working on IP protection while saving and delaying costs in a few ways. First, provisional application filing fees are much less than non-provisional fees. Second, costs to prepare a provisional application are often less. Third, the company incurs no examination-related costs until the non-provisional enters prosecution.

As another strategy, startups can file omnibus patent applications that describe several interrelated inventions. For example, a single application can describe a device, its components, systems that include it, and various methods of using it, all in sufficient detail to support several patent claim sets. Then, the company can pursue each claim set serially as a continuation patent application. This spreads out prosecution costs while maintaining the benefit of the earliest priority date in the patent family. And the omnibus and provisional approach can be combined if the provisional describes several inventions.

Harvest inventions

Startups often focus on product development at the expense of strategically protecting the innovation behind those products. Products continuously evolve, and an IP portfolio should evolve with them. In fact, co-evolution is naturally and easily achieved with the right processes in place. Startups can use simple systems for harvesting and prioritizing inventive concepts from its hardworking teams.

One successful approach is to form a small IP committee, typically headed by the Chief Technology Officer or General Counsel, whose members understand the company's mission and vision and are aware of ongoing day-to-day product development activities. To encourage innovation, the IP committee should incentivize employees to submit invention ideas. Often, the ripest concepts for developing a patent application come from front-line employees who solve the difficult problems faced when implementing the lofty ideas that founded the startups in the first instance. High quality invention harvesting programs usually rewards employees with bonuses or shares when their inventions pass internal screening and result in a patent application.

While there is no universal approach for deciding which patent applications to pursue, a startup should prioritize inventions that cover its products and which may exclude eventual competitors. Considerations may include: (i) the importance of inventive features (i.e., does the invention address core or peripheral technology); (ii) possible design-arounds and non-infringing alternatives; (iii) market demand for the invention; (iv) ability to detect infringement; (vi) novelty and non-obviousness; and (vii) licensing potential.

Use experienced counsel

Startups face challenges on many fronts — product development, corporate formation, hiring and retention, marketing, and securing funding. Young companies thus often need reliable advisors. IP management is no exception to this rule. IP is a legal specialty, and a good IP lawyer will have IP legal expertise and understand how the law intersects with business.

IP expertise requires knowing how to: identify IP assets, obtain IP, enforce IP in court, value IP, and license IP. In fact, IP is legal area that is so specific that many corporate lawyers never advise clients on IP issues and are unaware of even basic differences between patents and trademarks. And lawyers who dabble in IP can unknowingly make mistakes that result in missed opportunities for better IP protection or in easily invalidated IP. When selecting IP counsel, startups should evaluate depth of IP experience and choose counsel that understands the highly specific issues that arise in IP.











