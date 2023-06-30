State attorney general actions: how outside counsel for AGs changes the game

Law Firms Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Follow

June 30, 2023 - As explained in the first three parts of this series, state attorney general (AG) actions pose existential threats to defendant companies because they can cause such companies to confront the risk of a substantial civil penalties award, the entry of draconian injunctive relief, and the suffering of major reputational harm. "How approaches in state attorney general actions differ from typical litigation," Reuters Legal News, Feb. 8, 2023; "State attorney general actions: Strategies for venue and settlement differ from typical litigation," Reuters Legal News, Feb. 16, 2023; "Five ways to effectively navigate litigation with state attorneys general," Reuters Legal News, April 12, 2023.

Because the risks of an adverse trial verdict are so concerning, it is typically advisable to litigate with a state AG strategically and in a way that creates leverage to procure at least tolerable, if not favorable, settlement terms before the case reaches trial.

As the previous articles in this series also explained, the litigation strategy needed to achieve that goal usually should be tailored to the primary motivators driving the state AG's decision to file the lawsuit. For example, if the state AG is primarily focused on consumer restitution, developing a strategy to allow the state AG to take credit for obtaining restitution would be sensical.

On the other hand, if the state AG is more focused on significant injunctive relief that would influence other players in an industry to revise their business operations even in the absence of legislation, the litigation strategy should typically account for this. However, an additional layer of significant complexity arises when a state AG hires outside counsel to represent its office in the litigation.

Why and how state AG offices bring in outside counsel

While most litigation is handled by the state AG offices themselves, a trend has emerged in recent years in which state AG offices look to outside counsel to represent the office. That decision is usually motivated by a number of factors, as is commonly shared and known to practitioners involved in such litigation, such as that (i) the state AG's office is understaffed or underfunded; (ii) a relationship exists between the state AG's office and the outside firm; or (iii) the firm approached the AG's office with an innovative legal claim that promotes the state AG's political and policy goals.

Although it can sometimes be difficult to discern the precise reason the particular outside firm was hired, the creative use of Freedom of Information Act requests can sometimes shed light on this question and not run afoul of a germaneness requirement that might otherwise preclude such questions in the ordinary course of discovery.

Nonetheless, when state AGs hire outside counsel, they will typically work with reputable plaintiffs firms, many of which have national practices. Although the payment scheme can vary based on the circumstances of the specific engagement, it is most common for a state AG to agree to a contingency fee arrangement in which the outside firm will receive a set percentage of any recovery for the state via either a settlement or trial verdict. That setup eliminates the office's financial risk while protecting the upside associated with filing the litigation.

Because defendants typically pay sizeable amounts to the state to settle a case, outside firms that specialize in this type of work are highly incentivized to be retained on such matters. Consequently, there has been a proliferation of litigation in recent years. In 2022, a group of eight Republican attorneys general noted this increase in litigation as one of their reasons for why they stepped away from the National Association of Attorneys General. The AGs noted this type of litigation is 'more in line with the plaintiffs' bar' rather than making whole those who have been harmed.

Going a step further, oftentimes the plaintiffs' law firm will already have substantial expertise regarding the facts and circumstances of a potential claim based on previous private actions. As one example, the law firm that represented the New Mexico Attorney General in its December 2022 lawsuit against USAA had previously filed more than a dozen complaints against the company on the issue that concerned the State's claims. When these pitches succeed, those firms are engaged.

How a state AG's outside counsel changes the nature of the litigation

When a state AG engages outside counsel to lead litigation against a defendant, the dynamics of the litigation often shift in a number of ways. This section will address three of them.

The litigation often is more costly to defend

First, litigation against a state AG represented by outside counsel is often more costly for defendants. That is in part because the outside counsel, if on a contingency fee arrangement, has little incentive to be cost-conscious. In addition, outside counsel for state AGs offices are sometimes national firms and thus parachute in from foreign jurisdictions. As a result, they may be unfamiliar with the local judges, local rules of civil procedure, the nuances of local governing statutes and case law, and local customs and norms. Disputes that arise due to a lack of local familiarity can be particularly contentious and generate excessive motions practice.

In addition, if a state AG's outside counsel does not ordinarily practice in that state, the outside counsel — unlike the State AG's office — has less to lose by pressing novel and aggressive legal theories that could require substantial resources from a defendant to debunk. Even if the attorney advancing that position loses credibility in the eyes of the local judge, at the end of the day, the practitioner has little to lose given the lack of long-term ties to the forum.

The litigation can be more challenging to settle

Litigation against a state AG represented by outside counsel can prove more challenging to settle for defendants because there is often an additional motivator on the other side: attorney fees. Due to most engagements centering on a contingency fee arrangement, outside counsel for state AGs are generally laser-focused on their attorney fees being paid in full during negotiations around resolving the matter. Those fees are calculated using a lodestar method.

That attorney fees line item in a term sheet is in addition to the non-negotiables that the state AG's office includes, such as consumer restitution, injunctive relief, potentially civil penalties, potentially treble damages (depending on the nature of the claim), and potentially a multiplier on any damages in the context of, for instance, a state false claims act claim. Sometimes these divergent interests between the state AG's office and its outside counsel can actually slow down negotiations because there are intra-party negotiations, in addition to inter-party negotiations with the defendant's counsel.

The state AG can change its outside counsel midstream

There is no guarantee that the outside counsel representing a state AG's office at the litigation's start will remain the state AG's counsel throughout. Indeed, the outside firm representing the office can change for a number of reasons. For example, The Wall Street Journal's Editorial Board reported recently that Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach fired plaintiffs' firm Morgan & Morgan because of the firm's contingency agreement, delays, and use of subcontractors. "Pink Slips for the Tort Bar," Wall Street Journal, March 7, 2023. Notably, both are Republican AGs, and Morgan & Morgan is a national plaintiffs' firm with well-known ties to the Democratic Party.

Moreover, litigation can be a lengthy endeavor, and in the midst of a case, the state AG officeholder can change due to expiration of a term limit, an incumbent losing a reelection bid, or a state AG being elected to higher office. When that happens, in many states, the new state AG must decide whether to reappoint the current counsel.

There could be many reasons a new state AG opts to move in a different direction. Perhaps like the Iowa and Kansas AGs, the new state AG is unhappy with the negotiated outside counsel fee structure, the costs incurred by outside counsel, or the delays in terms of being "trial ready." Alternatively, the new state AG could be unhappy with the number of hours that the outside firm has logged to the file or the direction and degree of success to date with the litigation. More fundamentally, the new state AG may simply dislike the optics of the litigation, the nature of the claims being asserted, which industry or companies are targeted by the case, or the strength of the evidence supporting the complaint's allegations.

Regardless of the reasons for such a change, its possibility is important for defense counsel to mention to their clients. A shift in the law firm serving as outside counsel to the state AG's office can mark a shift in the tenor of the litigation, the level of vigor with which it is litigated by the state AG, and the state AG's willingness to engage in serious settlement negotiations versus proceeding to trial. What that may mean for a client is that a case close to settling could suddenly return to a contentious litigation posture. It can also mean that that a rapport built between each party's counsel could vanish instantaneously, and reciprocal deals in the context of discovery negotiations may be broken.

As a practical matter, these possibilities suggest that defendants and their counsel will often want to identify possible inflection points where the outside counsel or sitting state AG may change and either speed up or slow down settlement negotiations or the litigation, depending on the cirumstances and goals.

Three’s a crowd

For all of these reasons, it is critical to counsel clients that the introduction of state AG outside counsel into an action will shift the dynamics of the case considerably. Accordingly, when shaping possible case resolution strategies, defendants and their counsel will want to think long and hard about what it will take to satisfy the private lawyers in addition to the state.

Ashley Taylor is a regular contributing columnist on attorney general investigations for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.















