State attorneys general flex new muscle with deceptive trade practices laws

February 23, 2023 - State attorneys general continue to be active in investigating and enforcing state laws regulating commercial activity. Among the most commonly used tools for State AGs are laws prohibiting the use of unfair and deceptive trade practices — known as UDAP laws. In recent years, UDAP enforcement has been more high-profile and politically charged, as State AGs have used their enforcement authority in ways that drive political narratives and enhance their visibility, both within and outside of their respective bases.

State AGs investigating and prosecuting violations of consumer protection laws is nothing new. UDAP laws were designed to be enforced by State AGs, and most offices have active and sophisticated units whose job it is to protect consumers and ensure a fair marketplace for all industry participants.

Since the landmark tobacco settlement in the late 1990s, State AGs have frequently banded together in large, multistate enforcement actions, bringing claims against a wide range of companies from pharmaceutical manufacturers to mortgage lenders, telecommunications companies, student loan financers, and others. Settlements and monetary awards from some of those actions have been considerable, and non-monetary, injunctive remedies have been broad. For example, the recently finalized Opioid settlement totaled over $50 billion and included significant limitations on some marketplace activities.

There is every reason to expect this type of enforcement to continue. AGs take seriously their obligation to serve as the primary protectors of consumer rights within their states. And as just noted, the settlements and awards can be enormous, providing substantial recoveries to the state government.

But in recent years, UDAP enforcement has taken on a political dimension as State AGs have pursued high-profile investigations and lawsuits that correspond with predictable partisan alignments. In those cases, State AGs have used their enforcement authorities to shine a spotlight on policies and practices they claim are unlawful and their political supporters believe are detrimental. These novel, headline-grabbing actions reflect a trend in AG activity that is unlikely to abate any time soon.

Early examples of this trend include the legal actions some Democratic State AGs brought against fossil fuel companies. After a four-year investigation, Massachusetts filed a lawsuit in 2019, alleging violations of the state's Consumer Protection Act. (Rhode Island and New York sued the fossil fuel companies even earlier, but relied on public nuisance, environmental, and securities fraud claims.) Minnesota, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, and Delaware followed in 2020, and Vermont and New Jersey filed claims in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Although the details differ, the various state lawsuits share common themes. Each alleges that the defendant companies marketed their products to consumers without divulging the connection between fossil fuels and climate change. As the scientific consensus around greenhouse gases and climate change coalesced, the AGs contend, the companies engaged in "greenwashing," exaggerating their commitments to renewable energy sources and overstating the extent to which their products were environmentally friendly.

Across the various lawsuits, the states sought injunctive and monetary relief in the form of damages, restitution, and disgorgement of profits.

Years after they were filed, those state lawsuits remain mired in preliminary court proceedings, as the companies have fought numerous legal battles to try to remove the cases to federal court. Several U.S. Courts of Appeals have recently ruled that the cases should be heard in state court, but the Supreme Court has yet to weigh in.

Climate change is not the only progressive priority Democratic State AGs have tried to advance through a novel use of UDAP laws. In October 2020, then-New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued a subpoena to a gun manufacturer seeking information about its advertising practices. Among other categories, the subpoena demanded records related to advertisements touting the safety benefits of owning a firearm, the veracity of claims made in marketing materials, and any efforts by the company to determine whether their ads comported with New Jersey law.

Like the climate-change lawsuits, New Jersey's gun investigation was met with aggressive pushback by the company. Rather than comply with the subpoena, the manufacturer filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that the subpoena violated the First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments. Defending the validity of the subpoena in court, the Attorney General's Office outlined the broad scope of authorities conferred under the state's Consumer Fraud Law and the Office's extensive and longstanding efforts to enforce it. But while the subpoena was described in court filings as a standard exercise of a commonly used investigative tool, Grewal, during a virtual roundtable hosted by March for Our Lives in June of 2021, referred to his investigation as a "creative" effort to "hold [gun] manufacturers liable."

The legal fight over the New Jersey subpoena also remains ongoing. The state courts rejected the manufacturer's constitutional challenge to the demand, and a federal district court recently held that the state court's judgment precluded further litigation in federal court. The manufacturer is appealing that ruling, and resolution may be months or years away.

Democratic AGs are not alone in using UDAP laws in ways that make headlines and further political narratives. Many Republican AGs are using their UDAP authorities to advance conservative causes that align with their own political ideology.

In 2022, Republican State AGs initiated several investigations scrutinizing so-called "woke capitalism." Beginning in the summer, a multistate coalition led by Missouri sent Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to credit rating agencies questioning their Environmental, Social, and Governance or "ESG" ratings. According to the AGs, the companies might have violated consumer protection laws through the sale of ESG products if those products, for example, exaggerated the risk of doing business in countries with low governance ratings or overstated the value of companies with high environmental or social scores.

Months later, the multistate coalition sent CIDs to major banks, again citing their authority to enforce UDAP laws. Some AGs have indicated that the investigation will focus on the banks' participation in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a United Nations-convened, industry-led group committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net zero emissions by 2050.

Republican AGs also sent ESG-focused inquiries to asset managers and proxy advisors. Citing antitrust statutes and fiduciary obligations in addition to UDAP laws, the AGs allege that using ESG criteria in managing assets or exercising proxy responsibilities is inconsistent with the duty to give shareholders the best possible return on investment. Months after it began, the Republican AGs' campaign against ESG investing shows no signs of slowing down.

Another area in which UDAP enforcement intersects with politics is transgender health care. In December 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into pharmaceutical companies that manufacture hormone blocking-therapies, following up with a CID a few months later. Paxton alleged that the companies may have violated Texas' Deceptive Trade Practices Act by marketing hormone blockers for use by transgender children — an off-label use — without warning of potential risks.

It is worth noting that complaints about off-label marketing by drug companies are not new; State AGs regularly enforce UDAP and state false claims laws against pharmaceutical companies when unapproved uses of their drugs cause harm to patients. But Paxton's investigation comes at a time when he is taking other aggressive steps in the same policy area. Shortly before issuing the CID, Paxton issued a legal opinion finding that performing gender reassignment surgery and prescribing hormone blockers and other medications to children fit the state-law definition of child abuse. And based on that opinion, the Governor directed the Department of Children and Families to investigate the parents of children receiving such treatment. Thus, in contrast to many other actions to enforce state laws against off-label marketing, the Texas investigation has strong ideological overtones.

It is not surprising that State AGs, as elected officials looking to build support among their constituents, would use their enforcement authority in ways that generate headlines and resonate with their political supporters. AGs' institutional role as the primary protectors of consumer rights in their states, coupled with the proven potential for large monetary recoveries in enforcement actions, make UDAP laws an attractive way for many AGs to do just that. UDAP laws are a critical tool in the AG's toolbox and one they can be expected to rely on heavily for the foreseeable future.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.