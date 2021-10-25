Steptoe discloses deal to lobby for Brazilian sugar industry

REUTERS/Marcelo Texeira

(Reuters) - Steptoe & Johnson LLP said in U.S. lobbying disclosures it will work for the Brazilian sugar industry, the world's largest producer and exporter of sugarcane, on matters tied to the upcoming United Nations climate change conference.

The Washington, D.C.-based law firm's contract with the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association was publicly released on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department. U.S. law firms, lobby shops and public relations officials are required to disclose certain advocacy contracts with foreign clients under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Steptoe's contract said the firm would charge $50,000 for 30 days of work for the association, which is the representative group for companies producing sugar, ethanol and bioelectricity in Brazil's center-south region, the country's primary sugar belt. Sugar prices last month hit a four-year high amid a frost snap in Brazil that damaged sugarcane crops.

Fernando Merino, who signed the contract, identified his hourly rate at $995 as the law firm's managing director of investigations and white-collar defense. Steptoe partner Jeffrey Weiss, who leads the firm's supply chain team, is billing at $1,090 hourly, according to the contract.

Merino and Weiss did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday.

Steptoe said part of its work for the sugar association will include "identifying key stakeholders in the U.S. and EU public and private sectors and their respective interests and priorities in relation to" the upcoming U.N. climate change conference. The firm said it would help the association develop "a strategy to effectively communicate" with key stakeholders prior to the gathering in Glasgow.

Steptoe last year registered its advocacy for the U.K.'s economic and finance ministry on U.S. trade-related matters. In that disclosure, firm chairman and international tax specialist Philip West disclosed he was billing then at $1,700 hourly. Big firms often review and adjust rates annually.

The firm also has lobbied for the Dominican Republic and Chinese memory chip producer Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, DOJ records show.

