Stradley Ronon adds N.Y. team as midsize PA firms vie for Northeast growth

(Reuters) - Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young increased the size of its New York office by nearly a third this week, poaching a nine-lawyer team from fellow Philadelphia firm White and Williams.

White and Williams, meanwhile, kicked off the week with its own Northeast expansion announcement, opening a Stamford, Connecticut office and growing in Newark with two lawyers from another Pennsylvania firm, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott.

In New York, Stradley Ronan added partners Lori Smith, Randy Friedberg, Joshua Galante and Andrew Hamelsky, along with three counsels and two associates, bringing its head count up to 30 lawyers in the city and about 220 nationwide.

The firm, whose footprint includes offices in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, and Wilmington, Delaware, isn't currently looking to expand to new cities, but working to grow within its practices, said Jeffrey Lutsky, the firm’s co-chair and managing partner.

“Our strategic philosophy has always been to try to build strength on strong practice areas," he said.

Lutsky said the White and Williams team – which includes M&A, venture capital and emerging companies, technology, health care, managed care and financial services litigation and IP expertise – adds strength across the firm and especially in New York.

“Growing New York City, which is a very vibrant business space, has been a goal of ours for a while and this will certainly help us do that,” he said.

White and Williams said it wishes the departing lawyers well. “The firm remains focused on our active recruitment and strategic expansion, including the opening of our new Stamford, Connecticut office and the recent addition of several key hires in our real estate and finance groups,” said a White and Williams representative.

White and Williams announced the Stamford office had opened on Monday, the same day Stradley Ronon publicized its hires from the firm.

Thomas Infurna has joined White and Williams in Stamford and Sarabeth Gaver will be based in Newark. Both partners join from Pittsburgh-based Eckert Seamans. They'll be part of the firm's real estate and finance teams. In addition to Infurna, the Stamford office will host six other White and Williams lawyers, the firm said.

“We’re confident they will be fantastic additions to the team as we continue to handle complex, nuanced transactions to advance clients’ business objectives,” Nancy Frantz, chair of the real estate and finance groups, said in a statement.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe