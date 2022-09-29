Struggling San Francisco law school slashes class size, cancels tuition

Summary

Summary Companies Golden Gate University School of Law reduced its new class by 67%

The school is in danger of losing its American Bar Association accreditation due to low bar pass rates















(Reuters) - Golden Gate University’s law school dramatically reduced the size of its first-year class and provided full scholarships to all new fulltime J.D. students this fall in a bid to improve sagging bar pass rates, reduce graduate debt loads and remain accredited.

The San Francisco law school intentionally enrolled just 21 new full-time J.D. students and 24 part-time students, down from 103 and 42, respectively, last year, law dean Colin Crawford said after the school announced the initiative on Thursday. That amounts to a 67% reduction in new students from a year ago.

All new full-time students are receiving scholarships covering three years of tuition—currently set at $52,500 a year—while about half of the new part-time students are also receiving free rides, Crawford said. He said he is unaware of any other law school that has eliminated tuition for an entire class of students.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Golden Gate has struggled with dismal bar exam pass rates for years. Its first-time pass rate on California’s July 2021 exam was 38%—the lowest among all 18 of the state's American Bar Association-accredited law schools. The ABA put the school on notice in November 2021 that it is out of compliance with an accreditation standard requiring that at least 75% of a school’s graduates pass the bar within two years of leaving campus.

Bringing in a smaller class helped raise Golden Gate's median Law School Admission Test score from last year’s 151 to 153 this year, Crawford said. Officials are hopeful that enrolling fewer students with stronger academic credentials, giving them greater access to faculty, and doubling the number of staff devoted to bar preparation will yield better bar exam pass rates for all current students, he added.

“We wanted to come up with a solution that was true to Golden Gate’s access and opportunity mission but could also get past the bar hurdle and be a model for what education should be,” Crawford said.

The reduction in students and the addition of full scholarships means the law school will operate at a deficit initially, Crawford said. But revenue from a one-year Master in Law Studies that launched this fall and the planned addition of a Bachelor of Arts in Law for Golden Gate undergraduates—both taught by law faculty—should create new revenue streams to offset tuition loses, he said.

Promising students from those programs may be offered full-ride scholarships to continue their studies in the J.D. program. The school has not reduced the size of its faculty but has shifted law professors around to teach in the new programs, Crawford said.

Read more:

Newest U.S. law school has big plans, few students so far

After N.Y. bar exam results disappoint, focus turns to California

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.